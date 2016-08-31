Olympic hero to visit Bicester for HockeyFest event

Great Britain’s Olympic gold and bronze medallist Crista Cullen is visiting Bicester Hockey Club on Saturday for the club’s traditional opener for the season, HockeyFest, an opportunity for the community inspired by Team GB’s Olympic performance to come and give hockey a go.

On Saturday from 11.30am, the hockey club has senior club day with Crista Cullen and new prospective members are welcome to attend and meet the club.

On Sunday, it is the turn for junior club day with Gaynor Toms from England Hockey and the club mascots Rey and Vicky. New players and their parents are welcome to turn up and join in from 9am – please check website for specific age related start times

See the club website www.bicesterhockeyclub.org.uk or twitter @bicesterhc for more details.