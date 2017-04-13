Relief and delight for Tows duo after league status is confirmed

Towcestrians delivered the goods when it mattered most as they secured their National League status for another season with a terrific and timely 25-7 win at Longton.

Tows had tumbled down the Midlands 3 table after winning just two league games in the first three months of 2017 but back-to-back wins at the start of April has moved them up to seventh and comfortably clear of the bottom three.

Director of Rugby Robbie George was delighted with the win at Longton and the efforts throughout the season, saying:”It was a terrific all-round performance, just what we have been looking for.

“We were able to dominate for long periods and put them under pressure when they had the ball – overall this season has brought many challenges.

“We adjusted quickly at the start of the season but the fixture list was always going to be a challenge after Christmas, playing many of the top teams away, but overall we’ve competed well, learned and will be better next season.”

Relief was the overriding emotion for captain Zac Osborne, who said: “It’s a relief knowing we’re staying at this level because I know we’re more than capable.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the boys, defying what most people thought would be a single season at this level, and we’re excited for next season.

“But this season isn’t over by a long way, the first and second team are combining for the Lewis Shield final this Wednesday at the Gardens, we have our final league game away on Saturday and the Alliance Cup final the following Wednesday, so we’ve got lots to play for and we want to turn a good season into a great one.”

Tows went into Saturday’s game in high spirits following the previous Wednesday’s 60-3 dismantling of Daventry in the Alliance Cup semi-final, and that showed on the pitch.

In a must-not-lose match given that Tows were fourth-bottom and level on points with their hosts at the start of play, the visitors showed their class and determination to ease into an 11-7 half-time lead through Matt Yuill’s boot and a try from Matt Bodily.

The hard pitch and glorious sunshine suited Tows’ fast-paced style and they took full advantage in the second-half when Peter Bowley’s try extended their lead before Craig Holton put the seal on a fine afternoon’s work by going over for a late score.

News of Sandbach’s loss elsewhere ensured Tows’ league status for next year and a rather jolly bus ride home.

Tows are next in action on Wednesday when they play in the Alliance Cup final at Franklin’s Gardens.