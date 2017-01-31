Towcestrians bid to bounce back at Bridgnorth after frustrating home defeat

Towcestrians head to lowly Bridgnorth this week aiming to return to winning ways and move back into the top half of National League 3 Midlands.

Following promotion last year, Tows have been unable to string together a consistent run of results this season, with the team currently eighth ahead of a visit to Bridgnorth, who are third from bottom.

Last time out, Towcestrians were edged out by a powerful Peterborough Lions side at Greens Norton Road, losing 33-24 in a hard-fought battle.

Three line-out drives and two interception tries were enough to get the visitors over the line, but Tows will go away from this game thinking it was one that they could and perhaps should have won.

From the off, Tows were on the front foot and driving at the Lions before scoring through Liam Wilkinson, with Ben Roe converting from the touchline, and that was quickly followed by great hands to release Matt Yuill, who crossed for a try and Tows were 12-0 up after ten minutes.

Lions monster pack got them back in the game, driving two line-out penalties over for tries to bring the scores level, the half finishing with Tows just failing to cross for their third, knocking on with the line beckoning.

Tows’ scrum anchor Peter Gowler was forced to leave the field and the dominant Peterborough pack scored their hat-trick of pushover tries from another line-out drive.

The home side replied with a try of their own, prop Michael Bagby scoring on debut, but they then became the architects of their own downfall when a nothing kick from Peterborough seemed to present Tows with no problems, only for Matt Bodily’s loose pass to present the chasing Lions winger with a perfect interception to score.

Tows again responded with a fired up Bodily making amends for his earlier error, finishing the forward’s hard work to score under the posts and close the gap to two.

Lions found themselves down to 13 men with a yellow card for influential ex-Saints player, Darren Fox, and not satisfied with two losing bonus points, Tows looked to take advantage by spreading the ball wide from their own line, only to see the final pass intercepted again for a cruel end to what was a fine game, denying them an extra point.

Elsewhere, Tows 2nd XV continued their fine form by taking care of Dudley Kingswinford 30-7 away from home, but the club’s third team suffered a rare defeat when going down 24-13 away at Kettering 2nd XV.