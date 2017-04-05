Tows halt slump and boost survival prospects with crucial win

Towcestrians arrested their alarming slump in form with a critical and much-needed 20-13 home win over bottom-of-the-table Syston.

Five straight league defeats had sent Tows tumbling towards relegation in National League 3 Midlands but this win, achieved mainly thanks to a dominant second-half showing, hauls them back towards safety.

Currently level on points with Longton, whom they face this weekend, Tows must win at least one of their two remaining games to ensure they avoid relegation.

They opened brightly in Saturday’s contest when winger Alex Chalcraft’s pace and power proved too hot for Syston to handle as he stepped through two tackles to score, much to the delight of the large home crowd.

But Tows’ frailties returned in the remainder of the half as they allowed Syston easy possession to score a soft try and level the scores, followed by a penalty to go in front.

Matt Yuill replied with his own penalty to settle Tows’ nerves and take the teams into half-time on level terms.

The home side upped their game in the second period and eventually took a stranglehold on the match when a clever angled run from Jamie Warr saw him score.

This was quickly followed by a brilliant high miss pass from Chrissie George to fool the defence and find hanging second rower Kieran Frost, who plucked the pass out of the air and walked over.

Yuill’s conversion put daylight between the sides before Tows went in search of the bonus-point fourth try, but instead it was Syston who claimed a losing one with the last move of the game.

With a trip to Longton this weekend followed by a visit to Bedford Athletic, Tows have two games to secure their survival in a very congested league table.

Elsewhere, Tows IIs put Syston IIs to the sword, winning 60-25, while the IIIs gained a terrific 12-12 draw at Ampthill and the Colts lost 29-7 to the ONs.