Tows stung by bees after poor first-half display

Towcestrians coach Robbie George was left to rue his side’s sluggish first-half performance after their 38-7 defeat to Birmingham & Solihull, a result which saw them drop three places in National League 3 Midlands.

It was a performance to forget for the Tows against the Bees, a side they had beaten at home earlier in the season and undoubtedly a match that the coaches would have expected to be a closer contest.

George said afterwards: “They were a strong outfit and worked us hard when we had the ball, forcing errors. We showed in the second-half what we can do, but against good sides we have to do it for longer periods of the game.”

Craig Holton was winning his 100th cap for Towcester’s first XI, and the visitors initially started brightly by retaining early possession, but Birmingham were resolute and eventually took control.

With Tows under pressure in the scrum, Bees won a penalty, kicked for the corner and then drove over from close range for the opening try.

Tows went further behind when missed tackles gave Bees front foot ball and the string running blindside, Sawyer, broke to go under the posts.

Tows continued to make errors in a forgettable first-half which consisted of easy turnovers, and the home side soon had a third try that put them into a commanding 24-0 half-time lead.

Tows started the second-half with a renewed determination, moving the ball wider from the breakdown to find space, although despite having possession for long periods, it took time and patience for the visitors to score, eventually Matt Bodily going over.

Ben Roe converted to reduce the deficit, and it took Bees 20 minutes to break into Tows half but when they did, clinical finishing gave them two scores to see the game out and earn a comfortable win.

Elsewhere around the club, Tows’ 2nd XV easily dispatched Birmingham & Solihull 41-12 in a league encounter, while the IIIs returned from Peterborough having beaten their second team 12-7 in the league play-offs. The Colts were also in action, beating Daventry 29-7.

Tows’ first team, who are currently placed ninth in the table, host sixth-placed Old Halesonians in front of what will be an enthusiastic Vice President’s day crowd this Saturday, kick-off is 2.15pm.