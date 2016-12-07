Tows win ugly but George demands improved discipline after Bodily sees red

Towcestrians stopped the rot when they claimed a first win in five this week by beating bottom club Syston 26-16 in National League 3 Midlands.

Having lost their last four league matches, a feeling that most of the current squad will not have experienced before, it was imperative that Tows came away from this match with the win and that they did after a bruising encounter.

Director of Rugby Robbie George said: “With our recent run we were pleased to get the result although not satisfied with our performance.

“Our discipline continues to be a major issue and we have to put that right.”

An early penalty from James Falvey was immediately cancelled out by Syston, who went into the lead when they muscled over from a scrum.

The away side’s anxiety to get into the game led to knock-ons from frantic passes, and with clear try-scoring opportunities going begging, they resorted to Falvey’s boot to get them back in contention with a second penalty.

A penalty to the corner then had Syston on the back foot, their aggressive defence punished by the referee and after two further penalties and line-outs, Zac Osborne was eventually driven over, Falvey adding the extras.

The Towcestrians backs at last started to move the ball and Matt Bodily burst through the Syston defence to score under the posts, converted by Falvey, to put the visitors 20-10 ahead at half-time.

The stage looked set for Tows, having regained some confidence, to run away with it, but it was the hosts who came out fighting and two successful penalties allowed them to close the gap to four.

Tows’ habit of playing matches with a maximum of 14 men then surfaced again when Peter Gowler was shown a yellow card after a number of team infringements and towards the end, Bodily received a contested sending off.

With backs to the wall, Tows played out the last quarter, their pack driving Syston backwards to secure two further Falvey penalties and increase the gap back to 10.

This was an ugly but necessary win for eighth-placed Tows who have plenty to work on before this week’s home game against Longton.

Towcester’s 2nd XV also made the trip to Syston but were undone 15-10, while the IIIs continued to impress with a one-sided 70-5 victory against Rushden & Higham.