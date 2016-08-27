Verstappen makes history with front row in Belgium

Max Verstappen will start on the front row of the Belgian Grand Prix.

The Dutchman, who grew up just 50km from the Spa-Francorchamps circuit, will start second behind Nico Rosberg’s Mercedes after setting a time of 1:48.407, just 0.147 seconds behind the German.

Verstappen’s Red Bull Racing team mate Daniel Ricciardo will start fifth, behind the Ferrari duo of Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel.

Verstappen, at 18, becomes the youngest ever driver to start from the front row of the grid and felt pole position with within reach.

“You can always do a better job,” he said. “But Nico could have gone quicker too.

“We have to be pleased being so close to the Mercedes though.

“I had some issued this morning, but the mechanics did a great job and the car was working really well. It’s great motivation to see the fans cheering me on by the track.”

Championship leader Lewis Hamilton will start 18th on the grid after picking up a grid penalty.