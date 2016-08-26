Verstappen tops the timing sheets as Red Bull lead the way in Belgium

Red Bull Racing topped the time sheets as Max Verstappen set the pace ahead of Daniel Ricciardo in free practice at an unusually warm Belgian Grand Prix on Friday.

The 18-year-old grew up just 50 miles from the Spa-Francorchamps circuit and was cheered on by a large Dutch contingent as he set the fastest time with a 1:48.085.

Team-mate Daniel Ricciardo was second, with 1.48.341 ahead of Force India’s Nico Hulkenberg, and Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel. Championship leader Lewis Hamilton is likely to start towards the back of the grid after taking several engine penalties, and was 13th fastest at the end of the second free practice session.

Earlier in the day, Ricciardo completed an installation lap with the head protection device ‘the halo’ which is earmarked to be introduced to the sport in 2018.