Wolff happy with first half of season

Team boss Toto Wolff looked back on the first half of the Formula One season with great satisfaction.

Lewis Hamilton’s 49th career victory, his second at the Hockenheim Circuit and sixth of the 2016 season so far, saw Mercedes AMG Petronas win Sunday’s German Grand Prix.

Brackley team-mate Nico Rosberg, who started on pole, fought back from a slow start to reach second before a five second penalty dropped him back to fourth at the flag

Hamilton leads the FIA Drivers’ Championship by 19 points from Rosberg while Mercedes lead Red Bull by 159 points in the FIA Constructors’ Championship

Wolff said: “We have seen waves of momentum in both directions and Lewis is riding the crest right now. But as well as the sweet part of the afternoon, for Nico it was more bitter.

“First the penalty. I think you will find lots of opinions but what we really look for is consistency in the decision making.

“Then there was the pit stop to serve the penalty. In such a high-tech sport, we don’t often have to use a stop watch in a manual process.

“Overall, I think we can be very pleased with our first part of the year, 11 wins from 12 is a nice statistic to take into the summer break but we know that our rivals are continuing to improve, too.

“We will take the break, recharge the batteries and come back with fresh energy in Spa.”

Hamilton said: “It’s awesome to go into the break on such a high. I was 43 points behind at one stage, so to keep working on the gap to turn it around like that is great.”

Rosberg added: “It was a difficult day for me. I had a lot of wheel spin at the start, that was strange, because my start during the formation lap was good.

“The penalty made it impossible to beat the Red Bulls. I look forward to the summer break and want to come back stronger.”