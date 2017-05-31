Rallycross track launched at Silverstone

A new rallycross circuit at Silverstone was unveiled this week, the track set to host the World RX Championship at the local motorsport venue next season.

The SpeedMachine Festival will take place on May 25-27, with Silverstone to host the FIA World Rallycross Championship presented by Monster Energy alongside a weekend of music acts, finest street food, manufacturer test drives, e-gaming and camping.

World RX drivers Petter Solberg, Johan Kristoffersson, Andrea Bakkerud, Guy Wilks and Guerlain Chicherit were joined by stars of British rallycross at Silverstone on Tuesday which saw cars on the new track for the first time.

Paul Bellamy, World RX Managing Director for IMG, said: “It has always been our desire at IMG to create a large scale festival weekend with World Championship motorsport at the heart of it and we are delighted that Silverstone is able to share our vision for the future. The move comes at a pivotal time in rallycross history with the sports celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and continue its rapid growth.”

Silverstone once played host to RallySprint competitions on a purpose-built track, but this new rallycross track is located within the circuit’s International Circuit with the Silverstone Wing pit complex acting as its backdrop. As a venue, Silverstone now plays host to FIA World Championship events for F1, the World Endurance Championship and now World RX, while also providing facilities for the British round of Moto GP.

Meanwhile, it was a busy weekend of sport for racers from the Advertiser & Review region last weekend, with many drivers in action at race events across the country.

Buckingham’s Julian Thomas was on-track at Brands Hatch, racing cars at the Masters Historic Festival. Finishing fourth in the Pre-66 Touring Car event with Calum Lockie in a Ford Falcon, the duo later improved to a fine third position in the Stena Line Gentleman Drivers contest with a Jaguar E-Type.

Ben Eastick and Karl Jones took second position in the Woodcote Trophy race at Brands, with Eastick’s Jaguar D-Type, while James Wood was on-track at Silverstone’s BRSCC race meeting at the wheel of an MG Midget. CB/JB