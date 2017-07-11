SNCL latest: Archer and Bentley smash tons in mammoth Syresham victory

A pair of stunning centuries from Dan Bentley and Nathan Archer propelled Syresham to a mammoth total and subsequent victory over Evenley in the SNCL Premier Division.

With Syresham top and Evenley second-bottom, the match was as one-sided as the table suggested once the leaders compiled a monumental 394-9, largely owing to Bentley (130) and Archer (100).

Evenley made a decent fist of their reply, Simon Walker hitting 79 not out, but Dave Miston’s 3-41 ensured they fell well short on 219-9.

Syresham’s lead is 10 points following MK Air’s defeat at Thornborough, for whom Euan Davies returned 4-56, with Wroxton up to second courtesy of victory at Byfield.

Charlton also remain in the hunt in fourth as they leapfrogged Marston St Lawrence with a seven-wicket victory.

In Division One, the title race is well and truly alive following a surprise defeat for favourites Silverstone, who were beaten by 28 runs at relegation-threatened Dunchurch & Bilton after the hosts successfully defended 184-8.

Greens Norton took full advantage without a ball being bowled as opponents Radway failed to raise a side, and the same fate befell Byfield who conceded victory to Castlethorpe, while Willoughby overcame Evenley A.

There was a huge top-of-the-table clash in Division Two and it was MK Air who triumphed, beating previous leaders Kings Sutton by five wickets – Rohit Bhola blasting 132 not out – to take their place at the helm.

Twenty wickets fell in the clash between Priors and Syresham as the latter came out on top while Tony Roodt’s 4-33 catapulted Towcestrians beyond Marston St Lawrence A.

The top two also played each other in Division Three and it produced a nerve-wracking affair. Chasing just 86 to beat leaders Sibford, Bodicote stuttered and stumbled before limping over the line with two wicket to spare.

Sibford’s lead at the top remains healthy despite that defeat, while elsewhere, Crown beat Gaycott and Matt Pitcher (5-19) led Wicken Sports to victory over Willoughby A.

Chipping Warden remain well clear in Division Four despite slipping up against Wardington, but undoubtedly the day’s star was Mark Edworthy whose remarkable 9-26 fired second-placed Winslow past Middleton Cheney.