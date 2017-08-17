SNCL latest: No team giving an inch as title battles hot up

Syresham took another step towards clinching the SNCL Premier Division title when Dan Archer’s 92 not out guided them to an emphatic nine-wicket win over MK Air.

Archer and Dan Bentley finished the job after Dave Miston (4-9) and Nathan Archer (2-25) skittled MK out for 142.

Syresham’s advantage at the top remains at 10 points with two to play after Wroxton beat Charlton, while further down the table, Charlie Thomas (6-12) starred for Evenley in their six-wicket victory over MK Afro Caribbean.

There were also excellent individual performances from Matt Copping (68) and Ian Chapman (3-64) in Thornborough’s nail-biting one-wicket success at Byfield.

The squabble for top spot in Division One remains equally as tight following victories for both Silverstone (walkover v Evenley A) and Bodicote, who overcame Greens Norton despite the sterling efforts of Matt Yuill (3-21 and 90).

There were records galore in Croughton’s superb victory over Byfield (see page 71) but Willoughby’s title hopes took a blow when they came up short by 23 runs at Castlethorpe.

In the local clash in Division Two, Hinton in the Hedges triumphed as Robbie Turvey and Ian Batts both hit 57 in their 218-5, 99 more than Towcestrians managed in reply despite Rob Jones’ 58.

But neither of those teams are in title contention, with MK Air A still leading the way following a walkover win, six points clear of Kings Sutton.

In the other games, John Thurston took 2-13 in defeat for Syresham A at Preston Bissett and Marston St Lawrence A edged past Wroxton A.

After defeat to previous leaders Sibford at Gayton, three teams could still feasible finish top of Division Three. Bidocte A are currently in pole position having defeated Maids Moreton but Helmdon’s victory against Willoughby A keeps them very much in contention, along with Sibford.

Braunston Paddox (126-6) downed Wicken Sports (122) and Gawcott & Hillesden (63-1) thrashed Crown (62).

Finally, there were two disastrous batting efforts in Division Four where Wardington (28) were outdone by Middleton Cheney (17) as both teams succumbed to defeat against Flecknoe (31-2), for whom Tom Falkingham took extraordinary figures of 7-3, and Westbury (21-0) respectively.

Chipping Warden beat Thornborough A to stay top and the other game saw Paul Green (89) and Harry Bishop (71) star in Winslow’s big win over Dunchurch & Bilton A.