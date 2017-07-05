SNCL latest: Syresham reeled in by rivals to create four-way title tussle

Syresham have been dragged into a four-way battle for the SNCL Premier Division title after they stumbled to another frustratingly narrow one-wicket defeat at home to Marston St Lawrence.

A below-par batting effort ultimately came back to bite the league leaders, who could only muster 120 all out and despite Dave Mitson’s 4-14, it wasn’t enough to prevent Marston from taking victory and closing to nine points off top spot.

MK Air, who this week beat MK Afro Caribbean by 43 runs, remain second, and also in the title race are Wroxton following their 13-run victory over Woodford Halse.

At the other end, Evenley won the relegation clash with Byfield to move of the bottom. Julian Walker (4-8) and Oliver Patterson (3-5) were the stars in a seven-wicket victory.

The Division One title battle is more one-sided and looks to be heading Silverstone’s way, although they offered their rivals some hope when suffering a surprise 113-run loss to mid-table Castlethorpe.

Matt Yuill was the day’s outstanding performer as his 117 ensured Greens Norton (266-9) closed the gap on the leaders to 22 points by hammering Byfield (79).

Elsewhere, Bodicote are third following victory over Willoughby while Croughton downed Dunchurch & Bilton and Radway blitzed Evenley A.

Towcestrians pulled off the result of the day in Division Two when they overcame leaders Kings Sutton. Tom Sheppard scored 77 in Tows’ 177-6 before four wickets each for Adam Kelly and Tony Roodt blew Sutton away for just 50 in reply.

Sutton remain top despite the result but nearest challengers MK Air A and Hanslope closed the gap while there were defeats for Hinton in the Hedges and Syresham A.

Division Three went with the form book as the top three all won, including leaders Sibford who were eight-wicket victors at Gawcott & Hillesden.

In Division Four, Chipping Warden cruised to victory against Middleton Cheney to keep their healthy lead at the top intact, while Tom Falkingham’s fine all-round display (45 and 3-16) helped Flecknoe defeat Thornborough A.

In the final games, Woodford Halse A out-muscled Wardington and Westbury beat Dunchurch & Bilton A.