SNCL latest: Syresham remain the dominant force as blistering Dan doubles up

Unbeaten and still leading the way in the SNCL Premier Division, Syresham maintained their impressive early-season form when beating MK Afro Caribbean by three wickets.

In a low-scoring game, Syresham’s bowlers wreaked havoc and skittled Caribbean out for just 109 after Richard Wyness and Nic Parry picked up three wickets apiece. Syresham didn’t have things all their own way in reply but Dan Bentley’s 47 took them to victory.

And Syresham’s position at the top of the table was strengthened thanks to defeat for nearest rivals Marston St Lawrence, which also allowed third-placed Thornborough to close the gap to the top two.

Tom North once again shone for ‘Borough as his unbeaten 97, coupled with Aiden Birch’s 4-62, provided the key in their narrow one-wicket success at Woodford Halse.

There was more woe for Evenley, who lost at MK Air despite Ben Patterson’s 6-19.

In Division One, Silverstone have extended their lead at the summit after winning their top-of-the-table clash at home to Willoughby. David Williams (4-14) played a vital role in dismissing Willoughby for 94 before Andrew Key (48) led Silverstone home.

Mike Bristow (56), Chris Bowmer (3-16) and Simon Wallis (3-33) all impressed for Greens Norton, who beat Croughton by 37 runs, while Evenley A lost out to Dunchurch & Bilton and Radway downed Castlethorpe.

In Division Two, the top two both won – King’s Sutton (112-3) over Priors (111) and Hanslope (113-3) at Preston Bissett (111) – but third-placed Towcestrians failed to follow suit, losing to Wroxton A.

Hinton in the Hedges defended 101 all out to beat Marston St Lawrence but Syresham A were bundled out for just 60 in defeat to MK Air A.

Division Three saw a comprehensive win for leaders Sibford while there was a thrilling tie between Willoughby A and Braunston Paddox, and John Richardson hit a sublime 103 not out in Gawcott & Hillesden’s win over Maids Moreton.

Finally, Division Four leaders Westbury remain top despite losing to Winslow Town, but performance of the day unquestionably came from Dan Hassell whose sensational 224 propelled Thornborough A to a massive 387-6, a total that proved well beyond Woodford Halse A (144).