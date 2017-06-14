SNCL round-up: Ashwin shines as Syresham suffer shock defeat

Syresham’s unbeaten run in 2017 came to a shuddering halt at the weekend when they were stunned by Ashwin Tigdoli in a 24-run defeat to MK Air in the Premier Division.

Nic Parry (4-32) and Dan Archer (3-28) had seemingly set up another stroll to victory when their efforts played a key part in restricting MK Air to 163.

But Syresham failed to count on Tigdoli whose 7-34 catapulted MK to victory and moved them up to second in the table, albeit still 21 points adrift of top spot, as the visitors were dismissed for 139.

Thornborough were Syresham’s nearest challengers prior to the weekend but they were unable to capitalise on the latter’s defeat, beaten by four wickets in a high-scoring game at home to Byfield despite half centuries for Pete Humphries and Ian McStraw.

MK Afro Caribbean pounced on that slip up with victory over Evenley, which took them third, and there was also a much-needed win for Charlton who squeaked past Wroxton by one wicket thanks to Ryan Knight’s unbeaten 59.

Silverstone’s 21-point lead atop of Division One just about remained intact after a tense affair at Evenley A.

The hosts could only muster 128 when batting first and though Silverstone made hard work of it, Nick Blackham’s 26 not out saw them edge over the line with two wickets to spare.

Second-placed Willoughby had too much firepower for Castlethorpe, while Greens Norton (83-3) closed in on the top three thanks to victory over Bodicote (81) as Luke Jenkin picked up 5-26.

In Division Two, King’s Sutton (124-1) emphatically maintained their position at summit, thrashing Hanslope (122), although MK Air A kept the pressure on, as did Hinton in the Hedges (81-1) who beat Towcestrians (78) after David White’s 5-18.

Elsewhere, there was a pitiful batting display from Preston Bissett whose 36 all out was easily overhauled by Syresham A. Gordon Chalcroft (3-5) and Jamie Leeson (3-9) were the chief wicket-takers.

Division Three saw wins for high-fliers Sibford and Helmdon, and there was also victory for Gawcott & Hillesden who easily defended 107 all out against Crown.

There was another low-scoring affair in Division Four where Simon Tindle’s 3-8 helped Westbury beat Middleton Cheney and stay top.

Winslow Town defeated Dunchurch & Bilton A by seven wickets and there were further victories for Chipping Warden, Flecknoe and Woodford Halse A.