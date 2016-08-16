SNCL round-up: Evenley struggle but Norton wrap up the title

It was another disappointing week for Evenley in the SNCL Premier Division after they lost by 45 runs at Wroxton to remain bottom of the table.

Adnan Ahmed scored an unbeaten 150 out of Wroxton’s 218-8 before Dave Holden struck 83 in reply but Evenley were knocked over for 173.

The defeat kept them rooted to the bottom and they are now further adrift of the team above them, Thornborough (273-9), who won against Middleton Cheney (105) to boost their own survival chances.

At the other end, Warwick Uni Staff are cruising to the title after another win, beating MK Air by 38 runs, while Charlton have leapfrogged Middleton Cheney into second.

This was achieved thanks to a 27-run triumph over Marston St Lawrence. Ryan Knight (62) and Zulifiqar Hussain (4-41) were the key men in securing victory.

Syresham were another team to taste victory as they beat Byfield by six wickets. Chasing 119 to win after Nathan Archer’s 4-16, Syresham eased home largely thanks to 57 from Dan Archer.

In Division One, MK Afro Caribbean beat Dunchurch by 119 runs to stay clear of Woodford Halse, who thrashed Radway by nine wickets.

Evenley A put some breathing space between themselves and the bottom two thanks to victory over Bodicote as Charlie Thomas snapped up 5-29, but lowly Croughton (154) succumbed to defeat again when losing to Castlethorpe (159-3).

The Division Two title is now all wrapped up and it’s no surprise that Green Norton have been crowned champions after a dominant season.

Their latest victory came this week when easily brushing aside Marston St Lawrence. Norton managed a modest 181 batting first but Marston didn’t get close, crumbling to 85 all out with Matt Yuill collecting 4-12.

With two games to go, Norton now boast an unassailable 65-point lead over second-placed Silverstone, who picked up a fourth straight win themselves when Richard West and Callum Jackson snaffled four wickets apiece in a five-wicket victory against Middleton Cheney A.

Also victorious were Kings Sutton (122) who beat Hanslope (116) but there was disappointment for Towcestrians and Hinton in the Hedges.