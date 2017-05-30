SNCL round-up: Thornborough head North after Tom’s stellar display

Thornborough’s Tom North produced the best individual performance of the week to help his side up to fourth in the SNCL Premier Division.

Up against Wroxton, Thornborough made 166 all out batting first after solid contributions from Ian Chapman (47) and North (36). But it was with the ball when North really came to the fore, taking 6-39 to dismiss Wroxton for just 139 and wrap up a 27-run victory.

Still leading the way in the division are Syresham, who returned to winning ways at the weekend by beating Woodford Halse by 42 runs following fine displays from Dan Archer (57) and Dave Miston (4-23).

There were also wins for Marston St Lawrence over Evenley and Charlton, who chased down 273 against MK Air with an excellent century from Imran Hussain.

Silverstone kept their noses in front in Division One after a comprehensive nine-wicket win over Radway. All the damage was done with the ball when David Williams (4-15) and Sean Stokes (3-23) dismantled Radway’s batting order for just 51, leaving an easy victory chase.

One point behind in second are Willoughby, who enjoyed an equally one-sided win at home to Croughton, and the mismatches kept coming as Greens Norton routed Castlethorpe to go fourth.

There was a first defeat of the season for the Division Two leaders as Syresham A shocked Towcestrians. Craig Grantham (5-37) set it up by helping dismiss Tows for 150 before David Beasley finished it off with a high score of 85.

That result allowed second-placed King’s Sutton to close the gap to seven points as they edged out Hinton-in-the-Hedges by 10 runs despite Reece Green returning figures of 5-34 for the home side.

In Division Three, Sibford downed nearest challengers Helmdon to make it five wins from five this season, but the weekend’s outstanding performance belonged to Matthew Pitcher who claimed 8-20 in Wicken Sports’ 89-run beating of Bodicote A.

Westbury (165) remain top in Division Four after seeing off Wardington (111) while Dan Hassell’s unbeaten 80 guided third-placed Thornborough A to victory against Middleton Cheney, and Chipping Warden defeated Winslow Town to keep the pace in second spot.