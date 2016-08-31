South Northants Cricket League: Rain has its say on the final weekend of fixtures

The final weekend of the South Northants Cricket League was largely a damp squib with only three matches across the six divisions able to reach a conclusion.

Heavy rain fell throughout the afternoon which wiped out the entire Premier Division although three matches did at least see some action.

Thornborough needed victory to avoid a bottom two finish but they could only reduce Syresham to 207-6 when the heavens opened. Dan Archer made 66 and Nic Parry finished 41 not out while Ben North and Dan Wood both took three wickets apiece.

Champions Warwick University Staff reached 85-0 against Marston St Lawrence, Charlton were 131-3 and Evenley motored to 56-0 but all three games were then curtailed by the weather.

The results mean Charlton are confirmed as runners-up with Syresham fourth.

The rain helped MK Afro Caribbean wrap up the Division One title as they reduced Willoughby to 84-4 in what action there was in their encounter, while Evenley A were thankful for the weather to intervene after they were restricted to 60-5.

Greens Norton have utterly dominated in Division Two but even they couldn’t beat the weather, however Marston St Lawrence and MK Air A did get a game in, with the former winning by 10 runs.

Elsewhere, near neighbours Silverstone and Towcestrians couldn’t even get on but that was enough to guarantee the latter’s survival, with Silverstone confirmed as runners-up.

Henry Whitehouse of Kings Sutton blew away Priors’ top order with 4-20 but once again the weather had its say, and in the other game, Hanslope could only reach 24-2 against Hinton in the Hedges.

In Division Three, Preston Bissett beat both the weather and their opponents, Maids Moreton, to secure third spot, 34 points behind Syresham A who in turn finished 32 points adrift of champions Wroxton A.

There was no action in Division Four North while in the South division, Wicken secured the runners-up position when they easily beat Thornborough A by 163 runs despite Richard Cobb’s unbeaten 67.

Crown topped that division with Thornborough finishing in fourth place, just above Westbury.