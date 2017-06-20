South Northants Cricket League round-up: Syresham pip Evenley in thriller

Tense finishes were the theme of the day in the SNCL Premier Division this week, and Thornborough were the big winners as rival teams slipped up.

Thornborough themselves came close to a shock defeat in a thrilling affair at the hands of bottom side Evenley. Bowled out for a meagre 113, Thornborough just about defended that total thanks to the efforts of Dan Hassell (3-27) and Sean Osborn (2-10) who were key in dismissing Evenley for 111, an agonising two runs short.

That win, coupled with defeat for MK Air against Marston St Lawrence, lifted Thornborough to second spot and within 20 points of leaders Syresham who were also beaten in another tight game. Chasing 203 to overcome Wroxton, Syresham came up seven runs short on 195 all out.

Elsewhere, Junaid Gul (5-11) and Ryan Knight (57) shone for Charlton in their win at MK Afro while Woodford Halse (212-8) downed Byfield (167).

In Division One, leaders Silverstone didn’t have it all their own way against Bodicote but Andrew Key’s 5-39 ensured they took victory by just nine runs, and that was enough to move further clear of Willoughby, who were beaten by Greens Norton.

Darren Atkins struck 76 not out as Croughton chased down Radway’s 182-6 with eight wickets to spare, while Byfield A thrashed Evenley A and Castlethorpe defeated Dunchurch & Bilton.

There were wins for the top two in Division Two where Will Sandell’s 120 set up a big win for King’s Sutton (268-8) over Preston Bissett (111-9) and Hinton in the Hedges had a walkover win against Priors.

There was another score of 120, this time made by Shaid Jan in Wroxton’s win over Syresham A, while Towcestrians went down to defeat against Hanslope despite the valiant efforts of Roger Wilson (84).

It was as you were in Division Three as the top two - Sibford and Bidocte A - both won, while Wicken Sports (155-7) continued their good form with victory over Gawcott & Hillesden (155-7). Callum Roberts took 2-34 and then made 46 not out with the bat.

Finally, in Division Four, there were wins for Middleton Cheney, Dunchurch & Bilton, leaders Chipping Warden and Winslow, for whom Harry Bishop impressed, scoring a century and also taking 3-18.