South Northants League: Syresham capture the Premier Division title

Syresham have secured the SNCL Premier Division title for the second time in their history after thumping rivals Wroxton in their penultimate game of the season.

Only 10 points separated these sides going into Saturday’s clash, meaning the winner would likely take the title, and it was Syresham who dominated. George Brock led the way with 80 in their 225 all out before Nic Parry’s 5-20 blew Wroxton away and secured a mammoth 142-run victory.

Wroxton stay second but remain in a battle with Charlton, who beat MK Afro Caribbean, while Thornborough surged further clear of the bottom four after excellent efforts from Pete Humphries (88) and Ben North (4-32) in their 126-run rin over Evenley.

There was an almost identical scenario in Division One with Bodicote beating second-placed Silverstone to also confirm themselves as champions. In a low-scoring, rain-affected game, David Williams and Andrew Key picked up four wickets apiece for Silverstone but chasing a revised target of 152 and despite Andy Payne’s 41, they came up short and can only finish second.

Willoughby are also hunting the second promotion place after Simon Nicholls took 6-21 in their win over Greens Norton while there were walkover wins for Croughton and Byfield A.

The title race in Division Two is heading down to the last day with Kings Sutton and MK Air battling it out after both won this week – Ryan Omar took 4-24 for the latter – but third-placed Hinton now cannot win promotion despite Reece Green hitting 75 in a 67-run defeat of Towcestrians.

There were also wins for Syresham A, Hanslope and MK Air A over Wroxton A, Towcestrians and Marston St Lawrence respectively.

Technically four teams could still win the Division Three crown but current leaders Sibford look hot favourites after they took advantage of previous table toppers Bodicote A’s slip up to Helmdon by beating Braunston Paddox.

Those three teams are all in with a chance, as are fourth-placed Gayton who comfortably dispatched Willoughby A.

Only two games finished in Division Four as Westbury shocked leaders Chipping Warden and Wardington beat Dunchurch & Bilton A.