Toro Rosso’s Sainz delighted with seventh place in China

Carlos Sainz finished seventh in last weekend's Chinese Grand Prix (Photo courtesy of Red Bull Media)

Carlos Sainz was delighted with his seventh place in the Chinese Grand Prix.

Driving for part Bicester-based Toro Rosso, the Spaniard said afterwards: “Wow! What a race, I just don’t have words to describe it!

“On the grid I said I wanted to start the race on slick tyres and everyone thought I was completely mad!

“When you’re on the grid about to start a race, and you take a tough decision, there’s a lot of weight on your shoulders. I knew the start and the first four corners were going to be very tricky – and they certainly were!”

Sainz’s decision paid off and in the closing stages he was catching the Ferrari of Kimi Raikkonen and Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas. He added: “ I’d like to thank the team for the whole weekend, we can all be very happy!”

His team-mate, Daniil Kvyat, was a retirement when his Renault-powered STR12 suffered a hydraulic failure.

He said: “We just need to make sure we grab the points when the opportunities arise. In general I’m quite happy, it’s just a shame we had a bit of bad luck but these things happen and we just have to accept them.”

Toro Rosso’s team principal Franz Tost added: “I’d like to congratulate Carlos for his very risky decision, he was the only car with dry tyres on the starting grid!

“He drove a fantastic race. Without the Safety Cars, I think he would’ve achieved an even better result, and he certainly deserved it!

“We have a competitive package and I’m positive that we can also score many points in the next races.”