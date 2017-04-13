Toro Rosso’s Sainz delighted with seventh place in China

Carlos Sainz was delighted with his seventh place in the Chinese Grand Prix.

Driving for part Bicester-based Toro Rosso, the Spaniard said afterwards: “Wow! What a race, I just don’t have words to describe it!

“On the grid I said I wanted to start the race on slick tyres and everyone thought I was completely mad!

“When you’re on the grid about to start a race, and you take a tough decision, there’s a lot of weight on your shoulders. I knew the start and the first four corners were going to be very tricky – and they certainly were!”

Sainz’s decision paid off and in the closing stages he was catching the Ferrari of Kimi Raikkonen and Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas. He added: “ I’d like to thank the team for the whole weekend, we can all be very happy!”

His team-mate, Daniil Kvyat, was a retirement when his Renault-powered STR12 suffered a hydraulic failure.

He said: “We just need to make sure we grab the points when the opportunities arise. In general I’m quite happy, it’s just a shame we had a bit of bad luck but these things happen and we just have to accept them.”

Toro Rosso’s team principal Franz Tost added: “I’d like to congratulate Carlos for his very risky decision, he was the only car with dry tyres on the starting grid!

“He drove a fantastic race. Without the Safety Cars, I think he would’ve achieved an even better result, and he certainly deserved it!

“We have a competitive package and I’m positive that we can also score many points in the next races.”