Celebration of guitar heroes

The musical styles of Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, Hank Marvin, Brian May and Slash are just some of the outstanding guitar heroes audiences will have a chance to experience in one amazing show.

The Story of Guitar Heroes is a phenomenal live concert style ‘rockumentary’ performed by one extraordinarily talented musician, Phil Walker, and backed by his exceptional band.

With over 20 guitars used on stage, the show accurately recreates the sound and ambiance of each guitar hero.

This provides a rich and diverse experience, by producing many different genres of music and showcasing a great deal of variety, sounds and styles.

The Story of Guitar Heroes will be performed at The Mill Arts Centre, Spiceball Park, Banbury OX16 5QE from 8pm on Saturday September 17.

The show will take the audience on a journey from the 1950s when the legends of the rock and roll era took their daring first steps into a new area of music, through to the most creative and inspirational modern guitar heros of today.

From rock to pop, folk to reggae, they all have one thing in common - the guitar.

Whether it’s electric or acoustic, there is no other instrument that can boast it has been the catalyst for so many new ideas and at the heart of so many revolutions not only in music, but also in culture and society.

The show promises to appeal not only to budding guitar heroes but to music lovers of all ages and offers the very latest in video screen technology to create a larger than life event.

So book early to avoid disappointment.

Tickets for the show cost £20 and are available from the box office 01295 279002 or online at www.themillartscentre.co.uk