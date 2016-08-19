Melodious voices fill church

The Rotary Club of Towcester is delighted to welcome a return visit from the Cwmbach Male Choir.

The choir was founded in 1921 and today still maintains the tradition of Welsh Male voice singing, writes Heather Jan Brunt.

And at 7pm on Saturday October 1, the choir will perform at St Lawrence Church.

For those who have seen the choir on their previous visit, you will know what a moving, melodious and simply astounding performance the choristers give, with the resonance, depth and beauty of their voices.

The choir has won numerous competitions over the years and is renowned not only nationally, but internationally as well.

The fantastic voices of the members lend themselves to all kinds of music, and their repertoire has something for everyone, ranging from operatic choruses, spirituals, hymns, and folk music to popular ballads.

The musical evening will also feature music students from Sponne school.

This is a ticketed event and places will be limited, so those who wish to attend are advised to book early to avoid disappointment.

Tickets cost £15, including light refreshments.

They can be bought from the rotary website at www.towcester-rotary.org.uk or from Colemans at 193 Watling Street, Towcester, by contacting the box office on 01327 3532851 or email johnsidwick@towcester-rotary.org.uk

All profits from the event will go into the Rotary Club of Towcester’s charity account and will be used to support selected local charities and events.