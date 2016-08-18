Jane McDonald creates memories at Aylesbury

One of the most recogniseable voices in British music can be heard when she brings a concert to Aylesbury’s Waterside Theatre next month.

Singer Jane McDonald takes her new show across the country and visits the Waterside on Thursday September 8 at 7.30pm.

The show is entitled Making Memories and is packed full of world class songs and arrangements, featuring an extravaganza of musicians and singers.

After receiving five star reviews for her performance as Grizabella in CATS, Jane will introduce Memory into her concert act, as well as including full versions of some of her own songs, including The Hand That Leads Me, written as a tribute to her mother.

Expect new amazing medleys, old fan favourites and some exciting additions guaranteeing you will be on your feet time after time.

By popular demand, Jane is finally introducing full versions of some of her own songs including Some You Win (from her platinum Number One album) and her most recent composition, The Singer Of Your Song, which was written for her fans.

She rose to fame with her appearances in the 1998 series The Cruise and was also a regular panelist on the ITV series Loose Women between 2004 and 2014.

Tickets to the concert are available from £31. For more information or to book in advance, call the box office on 0844 871 7607, or go online at www.atgtickets.com/ aylesbury.