See Shakespeare and murder in Alderton

The Mount at Alderton will play host to a murder mystery and a Shakespeare classic.

Heartbreak Productions celebrate their 25th year by performing Murder at the Terrace and The Tempest on Saturday September 3 and Sunday September 4.

The performance will raise money for Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Murder on the Terrace – a brand new play, written by David Kerby-Kendall.

It is a tongue in cheek, al fresco spoof of a whodunit with plenty of stylish audience interaction and witty repartee drawing on Agatha Christie and Downton Abbey for inspiration.

The Tempest is the group’s tribute to Shakespeare – getting in there before the RSCs revolutionary production,

Despite not using motion capture, we definitely harness the humour and theatricality of the play – staged in the round and using masks, puppetry, song and folk instruments to create a spirited rendition of the Bard’s last play.

For further information about either of the performances or to book tickets visit www.heartbreakproductions.co.uk/venue/the-mount/