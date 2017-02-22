10 things to do around Northamptonshire

Here's our guide to 10 things to do in and around Northamptonshire this week.

1 Comedy

Funhouse Comedy, The Walnut Tree Inn, Blisworth. February 23.

Funhouse Comedy returns to the Walnut Tree Inn, Blisworth for another night full of laughter. Phil Nicol headlines the night with other performers Micky P Kerr and Catherine Bohart providing laughs.

Details www.funhousecomedy.co.uk.

2 Music

Nathan Carter, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, February 24.

With his fine performances including the mega hit song Wagon Wheel, Nathan Carter is one of the biggest names on the Irish music scene and is fast becoming popular all over the UK. Supported by his six man band, he performs a great variety of country, Irish, pop and ballads.

Details 01604 624811 or www.royalandderngate.co.uk

3 Music

The Illegal Eagles, The Core at Corby Cube. Feburary 24.

The Illegal Eagles are returning to the county to play at The Core theatre. Out on their 20th anniversary tour, expect all the biggest hits including Hotel California. Doors 7.30pm, tickets from £23.50.

Details 01536 470470 or www.thecorecorby.com.

4 Burlesque

Great Gatsby Burlesque Night. Aspers, Northampton. February 25.

Get your dancing shoes on for a night of glamour and burlesque at Aspers Casino. There are three different packages available. Standard, VIP and platinum VIP packages are available starting at £35 per person.

Details 01604 623 580 or visit aspersnorthampton.co.uk

5 Theatre

A Lesson from Auschwitz, Kettering Arts Centre. February 25.

In 1941, Rudolf Hess, Commandant of the Nazi concentration camp known as Auschwitz, assembled his SS personnel in a secret meeting with the express purpose of introducing a new method for exterminating Europe’s Jews: Zyklon B, a deadly poison gas.

Details www.ketteringartscente.com

6 Theatre

HMS Pinafore, Queen Victoria Hall, Oundle. February 27-March 4.

Queen Victoria Hall, Oundle. A popular operetta, H.M.S. Pinafore is to presented by the Oundle Gilbert & Sullivan Players. This is a rollicking farce packed with endearing characters and memorable tunes plus a happy ending which will cheer the stoniest of audience members.

01832-272253 or ticketsales@oundlegands.org

7 Comedy

Shazia Mirza. Royal & Derngate, Northampton. February 28.

Female muslim comedian Shazia Mirza will be getting the audience laughing with her critically acclaimed show.

Details 01604 624811 or www.royalandderngate.co.uk

8 Magic

Jamie Raven Live. The Castle Theatre, Wellingborough. February 28.

Jamie Raven has had a pretty successful career since he wowed Simon Cowell on Britain’s Got Talent two years ago. His UK tour has been extended to take in more dates including this one at Wellingborough.

01933 270007 or www.castletheatre.co.uk

9 Comedy

Mark Thomas, The Core at Corby Cube. February 28.

Mark Thomas returns to Corby with a brand new show celebrating the 50th anniversary of Wakefield Labour Club’s iconic Red Shed. It’s the story of where Mark first started to perform in public and where he politically came of age as a student involved in the miners’ strike.

Details 01536 470470 or www.thecorecorby.com

10 Art

Perrine Bailleux. NN Contemporary Art, Northampton. March 1.

This seated performance is a lecture, in songs, performed by Perrine Bailleux. It analyses an impressionist canvas titled Sisters, by Kazimir Malevich, dated 1910 by the artist but actually executed in the late twenties.

Details www.nncontemporaryart.org



