5 things in Buckinghamshire and beyond

Here is our guide of five things to do in and around Buckinghamshire

1. FILM

La La Land 7.30pm tonight (Friday) and A Monster Calls 7.30pm tomorrow (Saturday) at The Film Place, Buckingham

The multi award winning musical comedy La La Land (12A) focuses on the relationship between a struggling jazz musician and an aspiring actress drawn together by the desire to do what they love. Fantasy drama A Monster Calls (12A) stars Liam Neeson and Felicity Jones. Twelve year old Conor is bullied at school, his mother is terminally ill and he has little in common with his imperious grandmother. But he finds companionship and an unlikely ally in a monster - a gigantic tree creature. Tickets cost £5.50 for adults, £5 for concessions, £3 for students/children. Buy on the door, or from The Old Gaol or online.

www.thefilmplace.org.uk

2. Dance

Richard Alston Dance Company, Oxford Playhouse, 7.30pm tonight (Friday) and tomorrow (Saturday)

The world renowned dance company returns to Oxford Playhouse with a brand new programme of critically acclaimed work. Split into three dances, the show features work inspired by some of the world’s greatest composers and includes an appearance by BBC Young Dancer of the Year grand finalist Vidya Patel. Tickets £11.50 to £22, discounts available.

Book online at www.oxfordplayhouse.com or call the box office on 01865 305305.

3. Music

The Hackney Colliery Band, The Stables, Milton Keynes, 8pm tonight (Friday)

Formed in 2008 out of a desire toplay music that appealed to the feet as much as to the ears, the band has rapidly gained an army of loyal supporters. Their enormous mix of instruments create a sound that is inspired as much by contemporary rock and electronica as it is by New Orleans marching bands and the traditional British brass bands to which their name pays homage. Tickets £18.50

www.stables.org, box office 01908 280800.

4. Music

From The Jam, The Stables, Milton Keynes, 8pm Wednesday May 17

From The Jam features former The Jam bassist Bruce Foxton and legendary vocalist and guitarist Russell Hastings. They are touring a special series of shows called That’s Entertainment, that sees the band perform acoustic versions of a selection of songs from The Jam’s extensive back catalogue. The Jam exploded onto the punk scene in 1977 delivering their ferocious mission statement debut single, In The City. Tickets £23.

www.stables.org, box office 01908 280800.

5. Theatre

William Shakespeare’s Long Lost First Play (abridged), 7.30pm tomorrow (Saturday), Stantonbury Theatre, Milton Keynes

Acclaimed stars of the West End stage, the company is back with another barnstorming, irreverent and breathtakingly hilarious celebration of our cultural heritage - as seen through the eyes of three Americans wearing trainers. In a better late than never nod to Will’s 400th anniversary the bad boys of abridgement present this ‘new’ play by the man himself, as discovered in a Leicester car park. Tickets £20.

www.stantonburytheatre.co.uk, box office 01908 324466