5 things to do in Buckingham and beyond

Here is our guide to some of the events coming to Buckinghamshire in the coming week

1. Music

Music in the Market, Buckingham town centre, 1 - 10pm Sunday (May 28)

Free music will entertain people of all ages as Buckingham Acoustic Club in partnership with the town council, showcase a huge variety of music. Professional staging and sound, the chance to Zumba, and food, drinks and snacks available. Take along a picnic and camping chair. The event is free but there will be a collection for the mayor’s nominated charities which, this year, are UNICEF, NSPCC and Buckingham Youth Centre. The musical line up includes local five piece band Rock Formation, Buckingham Glee Club, folk singer Mike Weston, North Marston songwriter Tim Buckley and The Straight Laces.

www.buckingham-tc.gov.uk/events-calendar

2. Drama

Alan Ayckbourn’s Communicating Doors by Brackley Players at Southfield Primary Academy, Banbury Road, Brackley7.30pm Wednesday (May 31), Thursday (June 1) and Friday June 2.

Described as a mixture of a Psycho type thriller and time warp comedy. Poopay, a dominatrix, is summoned to the sixth floor suite of the Regal Hotel in London by a businessman who wants her to perform an unusual service - she is asked to witness a document detailing the murder of his two wives by a business associate. Tickets £9, concessions £6 available from Davies and Partners in the Market Square, opposite the Town Hall, or on the door on the night or online.

www.ticketsource.co.uk/brackleyplayers

3. Teddy’s train Ride

Buckinghamshire Railway Centre, Quainton, 10.30am-5pm Sunday (May 28)

This is the day when teddy gets his own train ride, and kids with a teddy get in for free! There will be two steam engines offering unlimited rides for everyone throughout the day. In addition, special Teddy Trains will be running to enable children to pop their teddies into the carriage on the train, then stand back and wave them off as teddy goes for his own short ride up the track and back again. Other teddy theme activities throughout the day will include colouring, a teddy hunt and story telling.

www.bucksrailcentre.org

4. Film

The Film Place, Buckingham showing The Olive Tree (15) at 7.30pm tonight (Friday) and The Audience (PG) at 7pm tomorrow (Saturday)

The Olive Tree is in Spanish with English subtitles telling the story of Alma, a young woman who adores her grandfather, a man who has not spoken for many years. The Audience stars Helen Mirren as the Queen in a series of private audiences with various prime ministers from her reign in a blend of fact and fiction.

www.thefilmplace.org.uk

5. Half term Family Fun

Colourscape at Waddesdon Manor, 10.30am - 4.30pm Saturday May 27 - Sunday June 4

Back by popular demand, this is the fourth year the enormous spheres have returned to the historic manor grounds. Visitors of all ages can experience intense light, colour, space and music exploring 56 specially interlinked chambers in a new purpose built structure near to the Aviary. Colourscape entry is £5 for adults and £3 for children. Normal admission charges to Waddesdon apply. Full details online.

www.waddesdon.org.uk

