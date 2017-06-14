5 things to do in Buckingham and beyond

Here is our guide of five things to do in and around the Buckingham area

1Weekend festival

Feast, Waddesdon Manor, 10am - 5pm tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday, June 18

Inspired by the historical ‘Baron’s treat’ when Baron Ferdinand de Rothschild would invite local people to enjoy a tea party in the gardens of the manor, Feast invites visitors to enjoy a day of entertainment and culinary delight. The avenue at the front of the manor will be transformed with elaborately decorated tables, where visitors can sit down and enjoy a picnic or sample some of the food on offer from one of 60 artisan food and wine stalls. Entertainment will include Happy Feet by Ragroof, who will give a whistle stop tour of 100 years of dance crazes; Block by Motionhouse, with dancers playfully performing with 20 oversized blocks; and Ear Trumpet by Gobbledegook Theatre using gramophone horns, converted euphoniums and brass instruments. Admission during the Feast Festival includes entry to the gardens, wine cellars and all entertainment. Adults £15, children £7.50, family £37.50, discounts for National Trust members.

www.waddesdon.org.uk

2 Family day

Armed Forces Day, Aylesbury Rugby Club, Weston Turville, noon - 7pm tomorrow (Saturday)

www.buckscc.gov.uk/armedforcesday

3Music and beer

Silverbury 2017, Silverstone village, noon - 11pm tomorrow (Saturday)

The bi-annual event will be a fun filled bonanza of activities with a live stage featuring many fabulous acts, a bar selling locally brewed beers, a barbecue where visitors can cook their own food, and much more. Silverbury is organised by the village of Silverstone with support from the Rotary Club of Towcester. This is a ticketed event and tickets are available from the rotary website.

www.towcester-rotary.org.uk/shop

4Cinema

Jackie 7.30pm tonight (Friday) and Eugene Onegin 6.30pm tomorrow (Saturday), The Film Place, Buckingham

Jackie (15) stars Natalie Portman, Peter Sarsgaard and John Hurt. After the assassination of her husband, President John F Kennedy, Jackie Kennedy’s world is shattered. This is the story of how, traumatised with grief, she must console her two young children, vacate the home that she painstakingly restored and plan her husband’s funeral. She knows that the next seven days will determine how she and her husband will be remembered. Tickets £5.50 adults, £5 concessions available from The Old Gaol, on the door and online. Eugene Onegin (PG) starts at 7pm, and will be preceded by a talk at 6.30pm. Tickets are free and are available from the box office and The Old Gaol. Doors open at 6pm and ticket holders must be seated by 6.30pm, latecomers will not be admitted. Wine will be served before the performance and during the interval. Based on Alexander Pushkin’s great verse novel, Tchaikovsky’s best loved opera gives voice to the victims in the battle between raw emotion and social convention.

www.thefilmplace.org.uk

5Comedy

Katy Brand, I was A Teenage Christian, The Mill Arts Centre, Banbury, 8pm Thursday June 22

Funny exploration of Katy’s self imposed conversion.

www.themillartscentre.co.uk

