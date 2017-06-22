5 things to do in Buckingham and beyond

Here is our guide of five events taking place in and around Buckingha,=m

1 Family

Flywheel, Bicester Heritage, Buckingham Road, Launton 10am - 6pm Saturday June 24 and Sunday June 25

This event, at the UK’s best preserved World War II bomber station, is a festival of historic motoring, aviation and military endeavour. More than 100 competition cars will be on site for an action packed timetable on the specially designed demonstration track. The festival will welcome Edwardian chain driven monsters, vintage Bentleys and iconic Le Mans Jaguars. There will also be a large collection of historically significant motorcycles. Confirmed flying displays include the Great War Display Team dog fights and precision flying from the Tiger 9 team. On the ground, visitors will be treated to an array of pre-1970 music, fairground and shopping attractions. Advance tickets, which can be bought online, start from £23 adults and £52 for a family. Each adult ticket includes free parking and a souvenir programme. Entry for children under five is free.

www.flywheelfestival.com

2 Literature

Book signing by author W. Sydney Robinson at Old Hall Bookshop, Brackley 4.30 - 6pm Tuesday June 27

During Independent Bookshop Week, Northamptonshire author W (William) Sydney Robinson will talk about and sign copies of his new book, the authorised biography of Ronald Harwood, Speak Well Of Me. Harwood is best known for his plays for the British stage as well as his screenplays, which include The Dresser, for which he was nominated for an Oscar, and The Pianist for which he won an Academy Award. The book is based on interviews with Harwood as well as an extensive study of his press cuttings and personal papers. The book is aimed not only at lovers of cinema and theatre, but also readers who are interested in the human struggle of a man who has overcome great obstacles to achieve success in his field.

www.oldhallbooks.com

3 Festival

Beer and Music Festival, Wappenham Village Hall, School Lane, noon until late Saturday June 24

Real ales, cider and a table of gins, plus wine, soft drinks and catering. Beers include Towcester Mill, Great Oakley and Oakham Ales. Live music includes Fleetwood Cave, Just Nuisance, Steam Pudding and Paranoid Puppets. Entry on the day is free.

4Film

Loving (12A), The Film Place, Buckingham, 7.30pm Saturday June 24

The true story of an interracial coupe who fell in love and married in 1958 in a small town in Virginia. They were first jailed and then banished for 25 years, but in 1967 they challenged the State of Virginia’s prohibition of interracial marriage which led to a repeal of the law and a way back for them to Virginia. Tickets £5.50 adults, concessions available. From The Old Gaol or on the door or online.

www.thefilmplace.org.uk

5 Festival

Offbeat, Oxford Playhouse and the Old Fire Station, Oxford, Friday June 23 through to Sunday July 2

Oxford’s fringe festival of performing arts presents 71 events over 10 days, spanning theatre, comedy, spoken word, dance and music.Tickets for all performances are £10 or less. Full programme available online

www.offbeatoxford.co.uk

