5 things to do in Buckingham and beyond

Here is our guide of some of the events coming to the Buckingham area this week

1 Music

Buckingham Summer Festival, events at The Radcliffe Centre and at the parish church of St Peter and St Paul, Saturday July 1 - Saturday July 8

Buckingham Summer Festival returns tomorrow (Saturday July 1) with a week of sublime music and the chance to attend three concerts a day on weekdays.

The festival opens tomorrow with the Buckingham Choral Society performing The Gondoliers at the parish church of St Peter and St Paul from 8pm, with guest narrator John Bercow MP.

From Monday (July 3) each day there is a morning piano recital at 11am, a lunchtime concert at 1pm and an evening concert at 8pm. The morning recitals will be given by Mami Shikimori, Craig Greene, Nathan Williamson, Maki Sekiya and Ivan Hovorun.

Guitarist Manus Noble (pictured above) will give the lunchtime concert on Thursday (July 6), he caused a sensation when he performed with the Orchestra of Stowe Opera in February. Other lunchtime concerts include a counter tenor and a harpist.

The evening concerts start on Monday with a concert including world famous trumpet player Crispian Steele-Perkins, performing alongside another distinguished trumpeter John Holt and mezzo soprano Sophia Grech.

The festival finale, a Gala Concert, will take place from 8pm on Saturday July 8 at the parish church of St Peter and St Paul featuring the Orchestra of Stowe Opera in a concert of Romantic Music.

Virtuoso oboe player Christopher Redgate will play the Oboe Concerto by Richard Strauss with the orchestra. There will also be a performance of the 4th Symphony by Gustav Mahler, combining the magic of Mozart-like melodies with the jangling sounds of sleigh bells and a last movement presenting a child’s vision of Heaven. In the last movement the orchestra will be joined by soprano Helen Massey. The concert will be conducted by Robert Secret.

Details of the full programme, with locations, dates, times and ticket prices can be found at www.buckinghamsummerfestival.org or from the Tourist Information Centre in Buckingham.

Tickets for morning and lunchtime concerts are £5, evening concerts £15.

All concerts except the opening and closing events on Saturdays July 1 and 8 are at the Radcliffe Centre

www.buckinghamsummerfestival.org

2 Literature

Buckingham Literary Festival at locations throughout the town including The Old Gaol, The Radcliffe Centre and the library, from today (Friday - Sunday July 2.

This three day event brings an exciting mix of talks, discussions, poetry, film and theatre with some of the biggest names in literature, politics and entertainment. Authors include Louise Doughty (in circle picture) whose novel Apple Tree Yard was recently screened by the BBC; world renowned children’s author Jacqueline Wilson and poet Roger McGough. Also present will be John Bercow and former MP and last Governor of Hong Kong, Chris Patten. For aspiring writers, there will also be a chance to meet agents and other publishing professionals and to attend creative writing workshops. Full details of the programme and tickets online.

www.bucklitfest.org

3Theatre

Banbury Cross Players present Lovesong, The Mill Arts Centre, Spiceball Park Road, Banbury, 7.45pm Wednesday July 5 - Saturday July 8

This play by Abi Morgan is the story of one couple, told from two different points in their lives - as young lovers in their twenties and as worldly companions looking back on their relationship. Their past and present selves collide as the optimism of youth becomes the wisdom of experience with memories played out in real time and remembered. The play contains adult themes and some strong language. Tickets available from 01295 279002 or online:

www.themillartscentre.co.uk

4 Film

Toni Erdmann (15) 7.30pm tonight (Friday) and Hackshaw Ridge (15) 7.30pm tomorrow (Saturday) at The Film Place, Buckingham

Toni Erdmann is a comedy/drama in English, German and Romanian about a shambling, divorced piano teacher with a passion for practical jokes. Grieving the death of his pet dog he travels to Bucharest to try and reconnect with his crisp, consultant daughter and joins her on a business trip in the guise of her life coach. Hackshaw Ridge is a war drama based on the true story of Desmond Doss, a conscientious objector who, stirred by the call of duty, joined the US Army looking to do his bit in the Pacific campaign serving as a military medic during World War II. Tickets £5.50 adults, £5 concessions, available on the door or from The Old Gaol or online:

www.thefilmplace.org.uk

5Festival

Whizzfizzing, Aylesbury town centre, 11am - 5.30pm tomorrow (Saturday)

If you are a fan of Roald Dahl, pop over to Aylesbury tomorrow for this new incarnation of the Roald Dahl Festival. The new look event now includes other children’s authors making it even bigger than before. The popular parade is at 11am. The festival is free to attend but some of the activities including afternoon tea with Tiger do have a cost and need to be booked in advance.

www.whizzfizzfest.org