5 things to do in Buckingham and beyond

Here is our guide of five things to do in the local area in the coming week.

1 Micro festival

Tingewick, The Festival in a Village Hall, Tingewick near Buckingham, 5.30pm tomorrow (Saturday July 8)

The annual micro festival is now in its eighth year. Five bands will play until around 11pm - Redlands Palomino Company (pictured right in the circle), Loud Mountains, Don Gallardo and Friends, Luke Tuchscherer and Hannah Rose Platt. The Royal Oak pub opposite the village hall will have a barbecue, and there will be a CD and record exchange. Tickets £15 from Buckingham Tourist Information, the Royal Oak or online:

www.wegottickets.com

2 History festival

Shelswell Estate, Fringford, Bicester, from today (Friday) through to Sunday July 9.

Running for three days, the Shelswell History Festival celebrates local history and rural heritage. From Saxon invasions and Civil War battles, hidden histories of the 10 Shelswell villages, World War II Home Guard and Special Operations to ‘lost villages’ and country crafts, there is something for everyone. Created by a team of local residents, the event offers talks and workshops, demonstrations and displays, historical re-enactors, a play, a barn dance and activities for all the family, plus refreshments with a barbecue, bar and tea tent. The event is held in Shelswell Park, in the countryside setting of Victoria author Flora Thompson’s novel Lark Rise to Candleford. For more information and tickets visit:

www.shelswellhistoryfestival.org.uk

3 Film

Hidden Figures (PG) at The Film Place, Buckingham 7.30pm tonight (Friday) and tomorrow (Saturday July 8)

Based on true events, this is the inspiring story of a group of African American women who were hired by NASA for their skills in mathematics, to be a part of America’s space programme in the 1960s. They made calculations and contributions that helped launch the manned spaceflight programme. This was at a time when both women and African Americans were widely discriminated against, particularly in segregationist Virginia where NASA was based. Starring Taraji P Henson, Octavia Spencer and Kevin Costner. Tickets £5.50 adults, £5 concessions, from The Old Gaol, or on the door or online:

www.thefilmplace.org.uk

4 Theatre

Dogs Don’t Do Ballet, Stantonbury Theatre, 2.30pm Sunday July 9

Based on the best selling children’s book by Anna Kemp and Sara Ogilvie. Biff is not like other dogs, he doesn’t do dog stuff like weeing on lamp posts or scratching his fleas. He likes moonlight and music and walking on his tiptoes, he doesn’t think he’s a dog, he thinks he is a ballerina. There’s a chance to meet Biff after the show, shake his paw and have pictures taken. Suitable for three plus. Tickets £12.50, concessions £11.50, family £44. Box office 01908 324466.

www.stantonburytheatre.co.uk

5 Theatre

Death of a Salesman, Oxford Playhouse, Tuesday July 11 - Saturday July 15

Widely considered to be one of the greatest plays of the 20th century, this acclaimed story by Arthur Miller focuses on travelling salesman Willy Loman who, after half a lifetime on the road, is unable to keep up in a changing workplace. Tickets start at £15. Box office 01865 305305.

www.oxfordplayhouse.com

