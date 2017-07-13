5 things to do in Buckingham and beyond

Here is our guide to some of the events coming to Buckingham and the surrounding area.

1 Fringe Week

Various locations, Buckingham, starts tomorrow (Saturday July 15) through to Sunday July 23

Loads of events for all the family including music, quiz night, dog show, photographic competition, basketball, kite flying and comedy. See feature on our Music Page and also full details of the programme with dates, times and ticket prices online.

www.buckingham-tc.gov.uk

2 Film

The Film Place, Buckingham, 20th Century Women (15) 7.30pm tonight (Friday July 14); Beauty and the Beast (PG) 6.30pm tomorrow (Saturday July 15)

A drama starring Elle Fanning and Annette Bening, 20th Century Women is set in 1979 Santa Barbara in California. A determined, free thinking single mother in her mid-50s is raising her adolescent son. At a time brimming with cultural change and rebellion, she enlists the help of two younger females, one a punk and the other a teenager, to help with his upbringing. The romance/fantasy musical Beauty and the Beast stars Emma Watson, Dan Stevens and Emma Thompson in a live action version of the classic Disney animation. A bright, beautiful and independent woman, Belle, is imprisoned in an enchanted castle by a beast. Despite her fear she learns to see beyond the beast’s hideous appearance to see the kind heart and soul of the true prince hidden inside. Tickets £5.50 adults, £5 concessions, £3 students/children, available from The Old Gaol or on the door or reserve online:

www.thefilmplace.org.uk

3 Theatre

Hairspray, Stantonbury Theatre, Milton Keynes, tonight (Friday July 14) and tomorrow (Saturday July 15)

Rare Productions youth musical theatre company present this favourite musical set in 1962 Baltimore. Lovable plus size teen Tracy Turnblad has only one desire - to dance on the popular Corny Collins Show. When her dream comes true,Tracy is transformed from social outcast to sudden star. Evening performances at 7.30pm, additional matinee at 2.30pm on Saturday. Tickets £14, concessions £13.

www.stantonburytheatre.co.uk

4 Dance

Dancin’ On The Green, Gloucester Green, Oxford, 12.15 - 4pm tomorrow (Saturday July 15)

This free event is not ticketed, so people can pop along whenever they like and stay for as long as they want to see the performances on the large dance stage. Gloucester Green will be bordered with stalls featuring food from around the globe. Performers include James Wilton Dance with a cast of seven blending athletic dance, martial arts and partner work to present Leviathan; engaging male duo Push from Company Chameleon; colourful and energetic tap show Spatterdash from Sole Rebel Tap (pictured above); and C-12 Dance Theatre with a series of short dance pieces in Secret Encounter. Also appearing are Urban Oxford Dance crews.

www.dancinoxford.co.uk

5 Music

Joe McElderry The Gloria Tour, Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury, 7.30pm Wednesday July 19

Join McElderry and special guests, Keith Jack, Lloyd Daniels and Ben James-Ellis from the musical phenomenon Joseph perform in a night of smash hits. Including iconic songs Daydream Believer and Love Is All Around. Tickets £22.90. Box office 0844 871 7607.

www.atgtickets.com/aylesbury