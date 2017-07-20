5 things to do in Buckingham and beyond

Here is our guide of some of the things coming up in the Buckingham area

1 Theatre

The First Hippo On The Moon, Stantonbury Arts & Leisure, Milton Keynes, 2.30pm tomorrow (Saturday July 22)

From children’s author David Walliams comes an explosively funny space adventure for children aged three plus. Two big hippos, one enormous dream, who can make it to the moon first? Adapted for the stage by Les Petits Theatre Company. Featuring puppetry, music and a giant space race to the moon. Tickets £12.50, concessions £11.50, family ticket £44. Box office 01908 324466

www.stantonburytheatre.co.uk

2 School holiday workshops

Holiday Projects, Underground Spaces, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, 10am - 3pm Monday July 24 - Friday July 28

Drama based fun for children aged four to 13. Two five day long projects, The Jungle Book and Matilda The Musical with a choice of dates, as above and also from Monday July 31 to Friday August 4. The Jungle Book is suitable for children aged four to seven, who can join all their favourite characters as they venture into the jungle for this magical and enchanting tale. Children aged eight to 13 are invited to rehearse and perform Matilda The Musical (in 20 minutes), an abridged version of the ever popular tale filled with action packed scenes and show stopping songs. Children may be dropped off earlier and collected later by prior agreement. Cost £125 per participant. Book on 01604 624811 or online:

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

3 Film

I Am Not Your Negro (12A) 7.30pm tonight (Friday July 21) and Giselle (PG) 7pm tomorrow (Saturday July 22), The Film Place, Buckingham

Samuel L Jackson, James Baldwin, Harry Belafonte and Marlon Brando star in the documentary I Am Not Your Negro based on the writing of Baldwin, one of the most important voices to document the Civil Rights movement. The documentary explores the history of racial discrimination and violence in America and includes archive footage of adverts, interviews and newsreels. Adult tickets £5.50, concessions £3, students/children £3. An Encore ballet performance of Giselle stars Vadim Muntagirov, Itziar Mendizabal and Marianea Nunez. This version of Giselle was recorded live at the Royal Opera House in London. Giselle is considered to be the greatest of all romantic ballets. A story of betrayal, the supernatural and a love that transcends death. It centres on the eponymous peasant girl who falls in love with a villager called Loys, who is in fact a Count in disguise. Wine will be served prior to both of these films. Tickets for Giselle £8, £7 and £6.

www.thefilmplace.org.uk

4 Family day out

Community & Emergency Services Day, Buckinghamshire Railway Centre, Quainton, 10.30am - 5pm Saturday July 22

Climb in a fire engine, speak to the police, examine an ambulance, and enjoy steam trains in all sizes from full size to miniature and model. Unlimited steam train rides included in the day. Entry £5 per person (five plus).

www.bucksrailcentre.org

5 Cream tea

Cream Tea Event, Creslow Manor, Whitchurch, 3 - 6pm Sunday July 23

The Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institute is hosting a cream tea afternoon to support farming families in need. Open to all. Entrance £6

www.rabi.org.uk

