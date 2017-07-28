5 things to do in Buckingham and beyond

Here is our guide of some of the things going on in Buckingham and the surrounding area.

1 School summer holidays

Waddesdon Manor, 10am - 4pm Wednesdays to Sundays from today through to August 28

Join Waddesdon’s feathered mascot Mimi the Mynah for a European tour in the grounds of the manor for family fun this summer. Celebrating the Rothschild family heritage, there will be a new themed activity each week, inspired by the five countries where the Rothschild brothers made their homes. French Week is on now and runs through to Sunday (July 30) with the chance to take part in Waddesdon’s very own Tour de France. Will you wear the Yellow Jersey? Take your own scooter and try one of the special routes around the grounds. £3 per child. Normal admission charges apply. Grounds £10 adult, £5 child, £25 family; house and grounds £20 adult, £10 child, £50 family.

www.waddesdon.org.uk

2 Dancing

They Live Next Door and Encore, The Mill Arts Centre, Banbury, 7.30pm Saturday July 29

Oxfordshire’s first over 50s dance company showcases its work Encore in a curtain raiser for a professional performance. In addition there will be an exhibition of rehearsal photographs taken by a 50+ photographer and pre-show music provided by the Rusty Musicians (all over 50). The double bill of dance features choreographer’s Ieva Kuniskis’ show They Live Next Door with two professional male dancers in a touching and tender story of neighbours. Encore will be performed by the Remarkable Dance Company of 18 people. Some are ex professionals and some have never danced on a stage before, two are in their 80s, one of whom danced internationally with the Rambert Dance Company. Tickets £12, box office 01295 279002.

www.themillartscentre.co.uk

3 Motoring

Silverstone Classic, Silverstone Circuit, Northamptonshire, from today (Friday) through to Sunday July 30

More than 20 races and demonstrations, live music with Tony Hadley, The Bootleg Beatles and The Dire Straits Experience, air displays, shopping arcade, funfair rides (pictured above) and crazy golf. Opens 7.30am each day, through to 11pm Friday and Saturday, through to 6.30pm on Sunday. Tickets are available for one, two and three days from £43 to £118 with discounts for children and families. Full details and to book online go to:

www.silverstoneclassic.com

4 Theatre

A Judgement in Stone, Milton Keynes Theatre, tonight (Friday) and tomorrow (Saturday)

Ruth Rendells’ story of housekeeper Eunice who joins a wealthy family. Tickets from £14.40. Box office 0844 871 7652.

www.atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes

5 Theatre

Around the World in 80 Days, Oxford Playhouse, now through to Saturday July 29

Jules Vernes’s classic adventure is a fast paced, visual treat showcasing clever theatrics, hilarious characters and fantastical scenarios as mysterious and fabulously wealthy Phileas Fogg wagers his life’s fortune that in just 80 days he can circumnavigate

the globe. Underpinned by a bold and uplifting musical score, the cast of eight actors play over 125 characters. A perfect way for families to kick off the summer holidays. Shows at various times. Tickets start at £12. Box office 01865 305305

www.oxfordplayhouse.co.uk

