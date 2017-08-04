5 things to do in Buckingham and beyond

Here is our guide of some of the events coming to the Buckingham area

1. Comic Con

Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury, tomorrow (Saturday August 5) and Sunday August 6, entry from 10am

The theatre’s very first Comic Con will take over the entire building for the whole weekend. Highlights will include visits from former Dr Who Colin Baker, Red Dwarf’s Hattie Hayridge and Farscape’s Virginia Hay There will also be a chance to see Dr Who’s tardis, the Game of Thrones throne, R2D2 and a Jurassic Park jeep. Numerous stalls and vendors will showcase their wares alongside fun displays, film props and interactive experiences. Actors and artists from film, television and the comic world will be in attendance, giving the public the chance to meet them and take part in many photo opportunities. Traders at the event will be selling everything from artwork to Lego, collectable toys and figures to jewellery. Single day and weekend passes available. Call 0844 871 7607.

www.atgtickets.com/aylesbury

2 Film

The Time Of Their Lives (12A), The Film Place, Buckingham, 7.30pm tomorrow (Saturday August 5)

Joan Collins and Pauline Collins star in this comedy drama about a former Hollywood film star who leaves her retirement home to go with a friend to the funeral of her ex in France. Along the way they have a series of road movie style adventures including an amorous encounter with an eccentric French artist. Tickets adults £5.50, concessions £5, students/children £3 available on the door or from The Old Gaol or online:

www.thefilmplace.org.uk

3 Holiday workshops

Room 4, Block B, Bletchley Park, drop in between 10.30am - 3pm every Tuesday and Thursday during summer holidays

Take part in workshops for all the family inspired by the Bletchley Park code breakers. Drop in during the above hours for free activities aimed at five to 14-year-olds. Children must be accompanied by adults. Online admission tickets adults £16, discounts and concessions available.

www.bletchleypark.org.uk

4 Music

Reuben Gray, Piano Bar, New Theatre, Oxford, 7pm Friday August 4

The 16-year-old multi- instrumentalist Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist (pictured right in circle) is set to perform an intimate gig with an hour long set in the Piano Bar of the theatre. Speciality cocktails, wines and champagne will be available to buy from the bar throughout the evening. Tickets £10, box office 0844 871 3020.

www.atgtickets.com/oxford

5 Theatre

La Cag e Aux Folles, Milton Keynes Theatre, Tuesday August 8 - Saturday August 12

Georges and the dazzling drag artiste Albin, star of La Cage aux Folles, live an idyllic existence in St Tropez. But behind the curtains of this extravaganza all may be about to change. George’s son announces his engagement to the daughter of a notorious right wing politician. Drama and hilarity ensue when a meeting of the parents forces them to cover up their vibrant lifestyle. John Partridge stars in the iconic role of Albin and Adrian Zmed is Georges, his partner and owner of the nightclub. Evening performances 7.30pm, additional matinees on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday at 2.30pm. Tickets from £17.90.

www.atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes

