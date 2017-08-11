5 things to do in Buckingham and beyond

Here is out guide to some of the things coming up in and around Buckingham

1 Lego exhibition

Bricks Britannia, Bucks County Museum, Aylesbury, 10am-5pm Mondays to Saturdays, noon-4pm Sundays, now through to Monday September 4

This special Lego treat for families has more than 30 stunning models created from 150,000 Lego bricks that give a rundown of British history from the Stone Age to the 21st century. The centrepiece of the show is an eight metre long model of the Flying Scotsman steam locomotive, with light, sound and smoke effects.

To accompany the exhibition there are Make and Take activities to enable visitors to make their own Lego brick model to take home.

Bricks Britannia admission charge is £3. There is an additional charge for Make and Take models.

www.buckscountymuseum.org

2 Musical theatre

Bring on the Bollywood, Oxford Playhouse, Tuesday, August 15, through to Saturday, August 19

This comedy musical of East meets West brings the explosive colour, vibrancy and beauty of classic Bollywood to the British stage. Join Katrina the headstrong heroine as she leaves London and returns to her ancestral home, the shabby and un-chic Lakshman Villa, for her brother’s wedding. Performances at various times. Tickets from £11.50 to £28. Age guideline eight plus. Box office 01865 305305.

www.oxfordplayhouse.com

3 Film

Letters From Baghdad (PG), The Film Place, Buckingham, 7.30pm tonight (Friday August 11)

In this fine documentary, Tilda Swinton reads from the elegant letters of Gertrude Bell, the charismatic explorer, diplomat and archeologist who with

T. E. Lawrence, helped shape modern Iraq. She was said at the time to be the most powerful woman in the British Empire. Tickets £5.50 for adults, £5 for concessions and £3 for students/children, available on the door, or from The Old Gaol or online

www.thefilmplace.org.uk

4 Theatre

The Runner, Burton Taylor Studio, Oxford, now through to tomorrow (Saturday, August 12)

Magdalen College School Drama’s production tells the story of three unaccompanied children as they journey to seek refuge in the UK. Drawing on refugee stories, The Runner is written for and performed by a company of young British school children aged 14 to 17. Perform-ances at 11am and 3pm. Tickets £10, discounts £8. Suitable for age eight plus. Box office 01865 305305.

www.oxfordplayhouse.com

5 Codebreaker events

Bletchley Park, Bletchley from Sunday August 13 through to Friday August 18

Several different specialist events are taking place at the home of the World War Two code breakers over this coming week. On Sunday from noon to 4pm, tribute band The Sparkling ‘66 will perform and there will be a barbecue and Pimms. On Wednesday, August 16, historic planes will fly over the home of the code breakers. And from 10am to 3.30pm on Friday, August 18, there is a chance to challenge yourself to become a code breaker for the day in Past, Present, Future Cryptography Day, an introduction to codes and cyphers. Suitable for teenagers and adults who are confident with mathematics at a secondary school level, Tickets £10.30, must be purchased in advance.

Full details of all these events are on the website.

www.bletchleypark.org.uk

