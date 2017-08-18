5 things to do in Buckingham and beyond

Here is our guide to some of the events coming to Buckingham

1 Computing

Summer Bytes Festival, The National Museum of Computing, Block H, Bletchley Park, noon - 5pm Thursdays to Sundays until August 27

Fun for all the family with hands-on activities and special features including robotics, Virtual and Augmented Reality, Sound Bytes (making digital music), computer art classes and retro gaming. In the world’s first purpose-built computer centre you can see some of the fantastic machines that paved the way to our digital world and catch up with the latest developments to get creative with machines new and old. Admission, adults £7.50, concessions £5, half price for Milton Keynes postcode residents.

www.tnmoc.org/bytes/summer-bytes-day-day

2 Film

The Sense of an Ending (15) 7.30pm tonight (Friday); Kong - Skull Island (12A) 7.30pm tomorrow (Saturday August 19), The Film Place, Buckingham

Jim Broadbent, Charlotte Rampling and Harriet Walter star in the drama The Sense of an Ending about a retired and divorced man who potters around his camera shop and helps his daughter prepare for her first baby. The diary of an old friend sends him on a quest that stirs up memories and causes him to reflect on his life. An action adventure starring Tom Hiddleston, Kong - Skull Island is about a team of scientists, soldiers and adventurers who unite to explore a mythical uncharted island in the South Pacific. Cut off from everything they know, they find themselves venturing into the domain of the mighty Kong, igniting the ultimate battle between man and nature. Adults £5.50, concessions £5, students/children £3, tickets available on the door or from The Old Gaol or online:

www.thefilmplace.org.uk

3 Mimi’s European Adventure

Waddesdon Manor, 10am to 4pm Wednesdays to Sundays through to August 28

Waddesdon’s feathered mascot Mimi the Mynah is celebrating the Rothschild family heritage with a different themed activity each week inspired by the five countries where the Rothschild brothers made their homes. This week (August 16 to 20) is Italian week celebrating the Venetian carnevale by creating masks. £2 per child. Normal admission charges apply.

www.waddesdon.org.uk

4 Walk

The Haunts of Cowper and Newton, from the museum, Olney, 11am - 12.30pm Sunday August 20

A guided walk around Olney to explore the nooks and crannies of the town from the Market Place, with the emphasis on the north end of the town. Follow the footsteps of William Cowper and John Newton. Discover the origin of the pancake race and more. The walk is all paved but comfortable shoes are recommended. There will be opportunities to rest on the way. Adults £6, children free.

www.cowperandnewtonmuseum.org.uk

5 Music

MK50 Summer Concert Series: An Afternoon of Classics, Bletchley Park, noon - 4pm Sunday August 20

Unwind with Neil Simon, The Romantic Tenor and award winning opera soprano Marika Rauscher at the home of the Second World War codebreakers. The musical entertainment is included in the admission price. A barbecue and Pimms will be available to purchase. Full details online:

www.bletchleypark.org.uk