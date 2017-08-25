5 things to do in Buckingham and beyond

Here is our guide of some of the things coming up in and around Buckingham.

1 Countryside celebration

The Winslow Show, Sheep Street, Winslow, 9am-5pm Bank Holiday Monday, August 28

A fabulous day of family fun with over 70 stalls, a crafts marquee, competitions, homemade refreshments, country pursuits, beer tent and many groups raising funds for local good causes. There’s a horse show, novelty dog classes and a chance to admire lambs, rams and ewes in the livestock competition. Other attractions include artisan crafts, fairground games, music from the Great Horwood Silver Band, a vintage and classic car and tractor display, beer tent, livestock, hay and grain classes, hog roast and barbecue and a Young Farmers display. Admission £3 adults, £2 concessions, £1 children. Parking is free but limited, visitors are advised to also use the town’s main car parks off the High Street.

www.winslowshow.org.uk

2 Outdoor eating

Refreshments in the Olney museum courtyard, Cowper and Newton Museum, Olney, 10.30am - noon Thursday August 24

Escape the bustle of the Market Place to enjoy delicious refreshments , tea, coffee, homemade cake and a friendly welcome in the courtyard and idyllic 18th century garden, from where there is a lovely view of Olney Church spire. All proceeds from the refreshments go towards the upkeep of the museum. £3.

www.cowperandnewtonmuseum.org.uk

3 Film

The Viceroy’s House (12A), 7.30pm tonight (Friday. August 25); Their Finest (12A), 7.30pm tomorrow (Saturday. August 26); The Film Place, Buckingham

In 1947 British statesman Lord Mountbatten served as India’s last Viceroy and was charged with handing India back to its people. This lavish and heartfelt drama about the traumas of partition, strives to dramatise these hugely complex events as simply as possible. Starring Hugh Bonneville, Simon Callow, Gillian Anderson and Michael Gambon. Their Finest is a romantic comedy set in 1940s London about a married woman writer who gets a job at the Ministry of Information to write believable women’s dialogue for a feature-length propaganda film about the evacuation of Allied troops from Dunkirk. Starring Gemma Atherton and Bill Nighy. Tickets £5.50 adults, £5 concessions, £3 students/children. Available from The Old Goal, or on the door or reserve online:

www.thefilmplace.org.uk

4 Disco fever

Eighties Disco Party, Crewe Arms, Hinton-in-the-Hedges, tomorrow (Saturday, August 26)

Enjoy a night back in the 80s. Tickets £5 include buffet and can be reserved by calling 01280 705801.

www.crewearmshinton.co.uk

5 Live outdoor music concert

Buckingham Bandjam Big Bash, The Market Square, Buckingham 1pm - 10pm

Sunday, August 27

Aimed at all ages, a free outdoor music concert with genres including heavy rock, classic rock, blues, pop, and all things in between with plenty of recognisable tunes. Take along your own seating, food and drinks and clothing to suit all weathers! Performers include British/Norwegian musician Krissy Matthews (pictured), Buckingham band The Exclamartians, The Estrellas and The Thomas McAvoy Band.