5 things to do in Buckingham and beyond

Here is a look at some of the events coming in and around Buckingham over the next week

1 Food

Foodies Festival, South Parks, Oxford, 11am - 7pm Friday & Saturday (September 1 & 2) , 11am - 6pm Sunday September 3

Great British Bake Off Winner Candice Brown will be in The Cake & Desserts Theatre with Saturday Kitchen’s new host Matt Tebbutt & Michelin starred Chef at Le Manoir Gary Jones cooking their signature recipes in the Stoves Chefs Theatre with MasterChef’s Jack Layer, Billy Wright & Tony Rodd. Other attractions include Feast in the Street Food Avenue; learn to bake in the Cake and Bake Theatre; enjoy afternoon tea in the Vintage Tea Tent; taste wine, champagne and craft beer in the Drinks Theatre; buy from local producers in the Artisan Market; kids can enjoy the Childrens’ Cookery Theatre; live music on the Success Express Music Stage; enter the Chilli Eating Competition; plus refreshing cocktails from the Bar Bus, Pimms Teapot & Appleton Estate Rum Bus. Tickets are on sale for individual days or for all three days. Full details and to book tickets, see the website:

www.foodiesfestival.com/oxford-food-festival

2 Film

Their Finest (12A) 7.30pm tonight (Friday); Lady Macbeth (15) 7.30pm tomorrow (Saturday), The Film Place, Buckingham

A second chance to see the comedy romance Their Finest starring Gemma Atherton and Bill Nighy, first shown at The Film Place last weekend. Set in 1940s London a married woman writer gets a job at the Ministry of Information. Her knack for writing believable women’s dialogue lands her a role in making a feature length propaganda film about the evacuation of Allied troops from Dunkirk. Lady Macbeth stars Florence Pugh and is set in Northumberland in 1865. A 17 year old woman resenting her arranged marriage to a far older man, begins a passionate affair with a stable groom and resorts to murder when their affair is discovered. Adults £5.50, concessions £5, students/children £3. Tickets available on the door, or from The Old Gaol, or reserve online:

www.thefilmplace.org.uk

3 Music

Luke Tuchscherer in concert, The Malt Room, Towcester Mill Brewery, Chantry Lane, 8pm Thursday September 7

Bedford based singer songwriter Luke (pictured in circle right) was previously the drummer/singer with the Whybirds. He released his first solo CD in 2014 performing Americana. Doors open 7pm. Tickets £10, phone 07739 208526 or book online:

www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk

4 Classic thriller

Ruth Rendell’s A Judgement In Stone, Oxford Playhouse, Monday September 4 - Saturday September 9

Currently doing the rounds at our theatres, if you have missed the show so far, here’s another chance to catch it. Telling the story of Eunice, who joins a wealthy family as their housekeeper. But she has long hidden secrets. Tickets from £15. Box office 01865 305305.

www.oxfordplayhouse.com

5 Dance

Tango Moderno, Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, Thursday September 7 - Saturday September 9

Dance partners for over two decades, world champions and favourites on Strictly Come Dancing, Vincent Simone and Flavia Cacace present a hot new stage spectacular. Tickets from £16.50. Box office 0844 871 7607.

www.atgtickets.com/aylesbury

