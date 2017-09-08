5 things to do in Buckingham and beyond

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around Buckingham this week.

1 Theatre

Radio Paulerspury, URC Chapel, 7.30pm tonight (Friday) and tomorrow (Saturday)

Paulerspury Players (pictured above) present a unique and humorous live entertainment show, as they relive the grand old days of radio when presenters and actors, dressed for the occasion, had to use their own sound effects. The programme will be peppered with new and original scripts and comedy sketches; alternative news items; an old favourite or two; characters from different pantomimes coming together to compare notes; a musical view of Paulerspury Parish past; and a poetic tour of Paulerspury present. This will be a chance to see how the studio works as well as hearing the end result. Close your eyes and you will be back at home enjoying the Light Programme, as things used to be in the 1950s. The show will be in two halves with an interval for light refreshments. The intimate and comfortable seating in Paulerspury Village Chapel is limited. To check whether last minute tickets are available contact the box office on 0845 833 4910. Adults £7, concessions and juniors £5.

www.paulerspuryplayers.org.uk

2 Heritage Open Day

Winslow, 2-5pm Saturday September 9

Two of Winslow’s historic buildings will be open to the public with displays of information, photos and documents. These are Keach’s Meeting House (built in 1695) in Bell Alley and the Brownie and Guide Hall (the former girls’ school, built in 1865) in Church Street where refreshments will also be served. Local historian Dr David Noy will lead a Winslow History Walk lasting approximately one hour, starting at 5pm from Keach’s Meeting House. Entry and walk both free of charge.

www.heritageopendays.org.uk

3 Film

A Quiet Passion (12A) 7.30pm tonight (Friday) and The Zookeeper’s Wife (12A) 7.30pm tomorrow (Saturday), The Film Place, Buckingham

Cynthia Nixon and Jennifer Ehle star in the biographical drama A Quiet Passion set in 19th century Massachusetts. Young Emily Dickinson struggles to be taken seriously as a poet and later lives a reclusive life as her health deteriorates. Historical drama The Zookeeper’s Wife is a true story of the couple who ran the Warsaw Zoo when their country is invaded by Nazis in 1939. They are forced to report to the Reich’s newly appointed chief zoologist and covertly begin working with the Resistance and save the lives of hundreds from the Warsaw Ghetto. Tickets £5.50 adults, £5 concessions, £3 students/children, available from The Old Gaol, on the door and online:

www.thefilmplace.org.uk

4 Craft bazaar

MK Handmade and Vintage Weekend Extravaganza, in front of John Lewis, Milton Keynes shopping centre, 9am-6pm tomorrow (Saturday) & 10.30am-5pm Sunday September 10

Huge indoor pop up bazaar with 128 of the region’s most original and affordable designer-makers, artists and vintage/retro/antique sellers. Free entry.

www.mk-handmade-and-vintage.co.uk

5 Film

Vintage open air cinema, Bletchley Park, The Graduate, 6.30pm tonight (Friday) and Casino Royale (1967 version) same time tomorrow (Saturday)

Advance booking required. Tickets from £13. Book online:

www.bletchleypark.org.uk