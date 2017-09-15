5 things to do in Buckingham and beyond

Here is our guide to some of the events coming to Buckingham and the surrounding area this week.

1 Cars

Sir Henry Royce Memorial Foundation Open Day, The Hunt House, Paulerspury, from 11am Sunday September 17

Everyone is welcome to the birthday party and hog roast. Visitors can book rides in Rolls-Royce and Bentley cars in return for donations to the foundation, as well as being able to visit the museum and see historic engines, artefacts and memorabilia from the fascinating career of Sir Henry Royce. Plenty of on site parking.

www.henryroyce.org.uk

2 Art exhibition

Art in Textiles by Barbara Shaw, The Stables, Claydon Courtyard, Claydon Estate,

opens Saturday September 16

The exhibition is a collection of unique fabric interpretations of familiar subjects, using textured, bright and subtle colours, hand stitching scraps of material together in layers to produce a painterly, distinctive style of artwork. The exhibition is split into five themes and includes pictures of creatures, plants and Buckinghamshire landscapes. Barbara will be demonstrating how she produces her collages. Original work will be for sale together with limited edition prints and cards. The exhibition opening times are Saturday September 16 through to Wednesday September 20 plus Saturday September 23 and Sunday September 24.

www.artintextiles.co.uk

3 Live music down on the farm

Hopcrafts Fest, Hopcrafts Farm, Turweston, gates from 6.30pm, music from 7pm, tonight (Friday)

Act fast if you want to attend this gig with Ben Waters and his band plus support. Visitors welcome to bring tents or caravans if you want to stop over. Bar and food, plenty of parking. Tickets £10, VIP £20, pre book at CJs Diner in Brackley or call 01280 702581 or email:

karen@hopcraftsfarm.co.uk

4 Film

Whisky Galore! (PG) 7.30pm tonight (Friday) and Alone in Berlin (12A) 7.30pm tomorrow (Saturday), The Film Place, Buckingham

Eddie Izzard stars in a remake of the Ealing comedy, Whisky Galore, in which Scottish islanders compete with a stuffy English commander to recover 50,000 cases of whisky from a wrecked cargo ship. Emma Thompson and Brendan Gleeson star in the powerful drama Alone in Berlin, playing a grieving German husband and wife who have lost their son in the Second World War. This prompts them to secretly attempt to resist the Nazi regime and to embark on dangerous acts of resistance. Tickets adults £5.50, concessions £5, students/children £3, from The Old Gaol or on the door or reserve online at:

www.thefilmplace.org.uk

5Theatre

Flashdance, New Theatre, Oxford, Monday September 18 through to Saturday September 23

Starring Strictly Come Dancing’s Joanne Clifton and singer songwriter Ben Adams. The show tells the story of 18 year old Alex, a welder by day and flash dancer by night, who dreams of going to the prestigious Shipley Dance Academy and becoming a professional dancer. When a romance complicates her ambitions, she harnesses it to drive her dream. The iconic music score includes Gloria, Manhunt and Flashdance - What A Feeling. The show is also coming to the Waterside Theatre in Aylesbury from Monday November 20 through to Saturday November 25.

www.atgtickets.com/oxford and www.agttickets.com/aylesbury

