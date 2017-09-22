5 things to do in Buckingham and beyond

Here is our guide to some of the events taking place in the local area.

1 Comedy

Funhouse Comedy Club, Towcester Mill Brewery, doors 7pm, show 8pm Thursday September 28

Headlining will be Andy Askins, whose air of vulnerability and innocent childlike qualities mislead the crowd, heightening the impact of his killer lines. A talented musician with an appealing voice and cheeky magnetism, he never fails to leave his mark. Support comes from the energetic and satirical writer and comedian Geoff Norcott, with an eclectic mix of dark material, impressions and politics. Completing the line up will be Carl Jones, who has a natural ability to tell stories. Compère for the night will be Pete Teckman with his mix of self deprecating and observational humour. Tickets £15 in advance:

www.funhousecomedy.co.uk

2 Film

A Man Called Ove (15) 7.30pm tonight (Friday) and The Promise (12A) 7.30pm tomorrow (Saturday), The Film Place, Buckingham

A Man Called Ove is a Swedish and Persian drama comedy with English subtitles. A year after his wife dies, isolated curmudgeon Ove is the quintessential angry old man, but when a boisterous young family moves in next door an unlikely friendship develops. The Promise is an historical drama starring Christian Bale. In 1915 Michael, a brilliant medical student, arrives in Constantinople to begin his training. He falls in love with a fellow Armenian who is already pledged to an American photojournalist. Tickets £5.50, concessions £5, students/children £3, available on the door or from The Old Gaol or online:

www.thefilmplace.org.uk

3 Children’s theatre

The Night Pirates, Stantonbury Theatre, Milton Keynes, 2.30pm Sunday September 24

The Night Pirates tells the tale of a group of little girl pirates who descend on a young boy called Tom at bedtime. Eager to join the pirate adventure, Tom uses his house as a pirate ship and sets sail to retrieve stolen treasure from Captain Patch and the bumbling grown up pirates. Suitable for ages three plus, 55 minutes long. Tickets £12.50, concessions £11.50, family £44. Box office 01908 324466.

www.stantonburytheatre.co.uk

4 Outdoor film

Dirty Dancing (12A), 6pm Saturday September 23 and Top Gun (12A) 6pm Sunday September 24, The National Trust, Stowe, Buckingham (by the Temple of Venus)

Two popular classic films being shown in a beautiful outdoor setting. Gates open 6pm, films start at approximately 8pm. There will be a bar selling alcohol, soft drinks and hot drinks. Audience members are allowed to take your own picnic including alcohol. On site parking is available. Your own seats or blankets will be required. Entry price £12.50. The organisers advise booking in advance online, although there may be a limited number of tickets available on the door.

www.thelostcinema.co.uk

5 Beer festival

East and Botolph Claydon Beer Festival, The Mushroom, East and Botolph Claydon Village Hall, Botolph Road MK18 2LP, 2pm until late Saturday September 23

Selection of quality draft beers and cider. Fun for all the family, hog roast and barbecue, face painting, lucky dip, bouncy assault course and castle. Commemorative glass and four half pints £10. Free entry.

