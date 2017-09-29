5 things to do in Buckingham and beyond

Here is our look at some of the events coming in and around the Buckingham area.

1 Musical theatre

Cilla The Musical, Milton Keynes Theatre, tonight (Friday) and tomorrow (Saturday)

After opening earlier this month at The Empire in Liverpool (pictured above), this musical based on the early singing career of Cilla Black is now on tour. The stage show is based on the acclaimed television mini series starring Sheridan Smith. The stage production sees Kara Lily Hayworth taking over the role of the Liverpudlian singer, following the extraordinary life of the ordinary teenage girl from Liverpool, Priscilla White, and her rocky yet incredible rise to fame. The musical score is the ultimate sound track of the Sixties including Cilla’s greatest hits. Evening shows at 7.30pm, matinees 2.30pm. Tickets from £15. Box office 0844 871 7652.

www.atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes

2 Nostalgia

1940s Weekend, Bletchley Park, 9.30am - 5pm tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday October 1

Step back in time and experience Bletchley Park filled with the sights and sounds of the 1940s. From re-enactors to live swing dance sessions and vintage clothing stands, the Forties Weekend returns by popular demand. Included in admission price.

www.bletchleypark.org.uk

3 Film

Interlude in Prague (15) 7.30pm tonight (Friday) and The Red Turtle (PG) 6.30pm tomorrow (Saturday), The Film Place, Buckingham

The period drama/romance Interlude in Prague stars James Purefoy and Aneurin Barnard in a story about Mozart travelling to Prague to find a place where his talents might be truly appreciated. Eventually he becomes overwhelmed by the intrigue that surrounds his work and uses those feelings to create the opera Don Giovanni. Animation/fantasy film The Red Turtle is a French-Belgian-Japanese co-production about a man shipwrecked on a deserted tropical island. A massive sea turtle with a red shell destroys his raft every time he tries to sail away. Tickets £5.50 adults, £5 concessions, £3 students/children on the door or from The Old Gaol or online:

www.thefilmplace.org.uk

4 Museum

Black History - Amazing Grace and the Abolition of Slavery, Cowper & Newton Museum, Olney, 10.30am - 4.30pm Tuesday October 3 - Tuesday October 31

Discover how John Newton’s life and personal experience as a slave trade captain and as a slave himself inspired him to write the world’s most famous hymn Amazing Grace in Olney. Learn about his time as the curate of the parish church, his involvement in the abolition of slavery and spiritual influence on William Wilberforce. Usual adult admission applies.

www.cowperandnewtonmuseum.org.uk

5 Opera

Arias, Royal and Derngate Theatre, Northamton, 7.30pm Sunday October 1

Counter tenor James Laing (pictured in circle below) brings an evening of opera favourites supported by a cast of talented musicians including soprano Rebecca Bottone, pianist Anna Tilbrook and harpist Hugh Webb. Featuring music from the sublime operas of Europe including the works of Purcell and Handel and the wonderful scores of Jonathan Dove. All proceeds from the evening will go to charity. Tickets from £6 to £46. Box office 01604 624811.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

