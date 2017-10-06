5 things to do in Buckingham and beyond

Here is our guide to some of the events coming in and around the Buckingham area this week

1 Theatre

Terry Pratchett’s Wyrd Sisters, Winslow Public Hall, Elmfields Gate, 7.30pm tonight (Friday ) and tomorrow (Saturday)

Winslow Players celebrate their 50th anniversary with this fantasy tale for the whole family. Pratchett takes Shakespeare’s Macbeth and then turns it up till the knob comes off (pictured above). It’s all there - a wicked duke and duchess, the ghost of the murdered king, dim soldiers, strolling players, a land in peril and who stands between the kingdom and destruction? Three witches! Winslow Players have been in action for 50 golden years bringing three productions a year to the people of the town and surrounding area. This is the first of three productions celebrating their golden anniversary. Doors and licenced bar open at 7pm. Tickets cost £8, available from Divine Diva Fancy Dress in the High Street or call 01296 712728 or email tickets@winslowplayers.co.uk

www.winslowplayers.co.uk

2 Music

Towcester Studio Band present Music Through The Ages in St Lawrence Church, 7.30pm Saturday October 7

During this year of celebrating Towcester’s 1100th anniversary the programme will include a piece composed especially for the band to commemorate the occasion. Towcester 917 has been written by Jonathan Bates who until recently was solo tenor horn player with the Black Dyke Band. The talented young composer is well known throughout the brass band community and was commissioned by TSB to write a 10 minute piece to celebrate Towcester’s history, and the world premiere will be a very important part of the autumn concert. Tickets £8 for adults, free for juniors (under 16) who are accompanied by an adult, are available on the door and include light refreshments of tea, coffee, cake and biscuits.

www.towcesterstudioband.co.uk

3 Literature

Althorp Literary Festival, Althorp House, Northamtonshire, now through to Sunday October 8

Best selling authors, opinion leaders,poets, storytellers, stars of stage and screen and household favourites will provoke discussion, debate, laughter and tears,engaging and enthusing the audience. The diverse and exciting author line up includes cricket commentator Henry Blofeld, former MP Sir David Owen and Charles Spencer debuting his latest book To Catch A King. Ben Macintyre, who has written the first authorised history of the SAS will feature along with former SAS corporal Chris Ryan, known for being the only man to escape death or capture during the Bravo Zero operation in the 1991 Gulf War. Tickets are priced from £10. Full details online:

www.althorpliteraryfestival.com

4 Film

Britain on Film: Rural Life (U) 7.30pm tonight (Friday) and My Life as a Courgette (PG) 7.30pm tomorrow (Saturday), The Film Place, Buckingham

Tonight’s film is a collection of newsreels and short documentary films made between 1903 and 1981. Tomorrow’s film is an animation comedy. Tickets £3 - £5.50 on the door or from The Old Gaol or online:

www.thefilmplace.org.uk

5 Mueum

Felt Lace: An exhibition by the International Feltmakers Association, Cowper and Newton Museum, Olney, now until Saturday October 28

www.cowperandnewtonmuseum.org.uk

