5 things to do in Buckingham and beyond

Here is our guide to some of the events coming to Buckingham and the surrounding area.

1 Musical theatre

All or Nothing, Waterside Theatre, today (Friday) and tomorrow, Saturday October 14

Based on the life and music of The Small Faces, set in 1964 when a new phenomenon exploded onto dingy British streets. It was the essence of all that was cool, it was Mod, a unique blend of taste and testosterone, neat, clothes obsessed and street-wise. Featuring hits including Itchycoo Park and Lazy Sunday. Tickets from £20. Box office 0844 871 7607.

www.atgtickets.com/aylesbury

2 Folk music

The Urban Folk Quartet, The Stables, Wavendon, Milton Keynes, 8pm Thursday October 19

Formed in 2009 in the West Midlands, The UFQ have continued to forge a reputation as one of the country’s most consistently stunning live acts and boast four highly accomplished musicians: banjo player Dan Walsh, fiddle player Paloma Trigas, percussionist Tom Chapman and fiddler, guitarist, mandolin player and producer/arranger Joe Broughton. Tickets £15 from website:

www.stables.org/event/urban-folk-quartet

3 Comedy

Lakin McCarthy presents Dr Phil’s Health Revolution, Ugland Auditorium, Stowe, 8pm Wednesday October 18

Phil Hammond - NHS doctor, BBC broadcaster, Private Eye journalist and whistle-blowing comic - combines both of his Edinburgh fringe sell out shows in one unforgettable evening. Laugh, sort your life out, stay sane, plan your death and save the NHS, all in 90 minutes. Suitable for 14+. Tickets £15, discounts available. Call 01280 825710.

www.artsatstowe.co.uk

4 Music

The Big Shake-Up Concert, Ugland Auditorium, Stowe, 8pm Sunday October 15

Formerly known as Bad Ass Brass, The Big Shake-Up is fast becoming recognised as one of the most innovative and exciting ensembles on the UK jazz scene. The band takes its influences from the four corners of the globe resulting in a unique fusion of styles that create a musical experience like no other. Running time two hours. Tickets £14, under 16s £4. Call 01280 825710.

www.artsatstowe.co.uk

5 Film

Williams (15) 7.30pm tonight (Friday) and Viceroys House (12A) 7.30pm tomorrow (Saturday), The Film Place, Buckingham

Williams is a documentary about Sir Frank Williams (pictured above) who was left tetraplegic following a crash in 1986. The founder of Formula One, he continued as team principal of Williams F1, operating from a wheelchair. Since 2012 the front of house job has fallen to his daughter Claire. This film shows a deep and sensitive understanding of the immense stresses of F1 life, both within the Williams family and between the huge egos of the alpha-plus male drivers. Viceroys House, starring Hugh Bonneville, Gillian Anderson, Michael Gambon and Simon Callow, is back at The Film Place by popular demand. This historical drama is set in 1947 India. British statesman Lord Mountbatten served as India’s last viceroy and was charged with handing India back to its people. This lavish drama about the traumas of partition strives to dramatise these hugely complex events as simply as possible. Tickets £5.50 adults, £5 concessions, £3 students/children, available on the door or from The Old Gaol in Buckingham or online:

www.thefilmplace.org.uk

