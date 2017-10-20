5 things to do in Buckingham and beyond

Here is our guide to some of the events coming to Buckingham and the surrounding area

1 Am dram

GHOSTwriter, Southfield Primary Academy, Banbury Road, Brackley, Wednesday October 25 - Friday October 26

Brackley Players present a comedy thriller by David Tristram. GHOSTwriter is set in a shabby attic bedsit at a time before mobiles and laptops. The story revolves around Edward Pinfold, a promising playwright and his wife Ruby, a talented but tempestuous actress. Tickets £9, concessions £7, on sale from Davis and Partners, Market Square, Brackley or telephone 07516 408897 or online:

www.ticketsource.co.uk/brackleyplayers

2 Comedy

Funhouse Comedy Club, Towcester Mill Brewery, doors open 7pm show 8pm Thursday October 26

Tom Wrigglesworth, Addy Van Der Borgh and Craig Deeley are on stage, with compere Pete Teckman. Tickets £15 in advance. Information and tickets:

www.funhousecomedy.co.uk

3 Film

The Midwife (15) 7.30pm tonight (Friday) and Churchill (PG) 7.30pm tomorrow (Saturday), The Film Place, Buckingham

This French language film with English subtitles centres around Claire, a conscientious midwife in her late 40s, who has settled into routine and self denial. Her orderly life is turned upside down by the arrival of Beatrice, her late father’s ex-lover who turns up unexpectedly with a terminal disease and an account to settle. Churchill is a biographical drama that sees tensions mount for Winston Churchill as D-Day nears in June 1944. Oddly fearful of repeating past mistakes, Churchill is reluctant to embark on the large scale campaign that the entire war effort hinges upon. Clashing with his political opponents, the troubled leader receives unwavering support from his wife Clementine who tries to prevent him losing confidence and inspire him to achieve greatness. Adults £5.50, concessions £5, students/children £3. Tickets available on the door or from The Old Gaol or online:

www.thefilmplace.org.uk

4 Theatre

The Addams Family, Milton Keynes Theatre, Tuesday October 24 - Saturday October 28

Prepare to click your fingers as everyone’s favourite ghoulish clan come to town as part of their UK tour. Samantha Womack stars as Morticia and Les Dennis is Uncle Fester in this tale of young Wednesday (Carrie Hope Fletcher) falling in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family! Tickets from £20.90. Box office 0844 871 7652 or book online:

www.atgtickets.co,/miltonkeynes

5 Theatre

Son of a Preacher Man, New Theatre, Oxford, Thursday October 24 - Saturday October 28

Diana Vickers and Debra Stephenson star in a new musical (pictured in circle below) featuring the songs of Dusty Springfield. Three broken hearts, one Soho hang out and the only man who could ever help them. Welcome to the Preacher Man, the swinging Sixties Soho joint where the kids used to dance the night away and dared to dream of love, while the legendary owner, the Preacher Man himself, dispensed advice to cure the loneliest of hearts. Until now. Directed and choreographed by Craig revel Horwood. Tickets from £15. Box office 0844 871 3020 or book online at the theatre website:

www.atgtickets.com/oxford