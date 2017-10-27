5 things to do in Buckingham and beyond

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in Buckingham

1 Music

The Budapest Cafe Orchestra, Ugland Auditorium, Stowe, 7.30pm tonight (Friday)

Led by jazz violin superstar Christian Garrick, The Budapest Cafe Orchestra plays traditional folk and gypsy flavoured music from across the Balkans and Russia. Featured work will include the theme to Schindler’s List and Andy Statman’s beautiful Flatsbush Waltz. Evoking vivid images of Tzigane fiddle maestros, Budapest cafe life and gypsy campfires, a show by the BCO is good enough to make you want to book a holiday down the Danube! Tickets £12, concessions £10, members £8. To book call 01280 825710 or book online:

www.artsatstowe.co.uk

2 Museum

In the Dark, Cowper and Newton Museum, Olney, now through to Tuesday October 31

Practice your night-watchman skills around the museum and gardens during half term. £1 per child includes a finger torch. Usual adult admission applies.

www.cowperandnewtonmuseum.org.uk

3 Music

Peter Bruntnell Trio, Tingewick Village Hall, Buckingham NK18 4NN, 7.30pm Saturday October 28

With nine studio albums under his belt and countless high profile fans picked up along the way, the music doesn’t stop for Peter Bruntnell. Followers include REM’s Peter Buck, Scott McCaughey, Lampchop’s Kurt Wagner and Son Volt’s Jay Farrar. It all started back in 1995 when Peter signed to Almo Sounds . He made two albums for the label.

In 1999 he signed to Rykodisc/Slowriver and released his biggest commercial success, Normal For Bridgwater. Four albums for Loose included 2009’s Peter and the Murder of Crows and 2011’s Black Mountain UFO with mixed West Coast harmonies and the requisite dab of psychedelia. Tickets £12 in advance, £14 on the night.

www.empty-rooms.com

4 Film

Gifted (12A) 7.30pm tonight (Friday) and Love’s Labour’s Lost (PG) 7pm tomorrow (Saturday)

Gifted is a drama about Frank who is a single man raising his seven-year-old maths genius niece Mary in a sleepy Florida town. Frank wants to give her a normal, everyday life. But when her talents come to the attention of his formidable mother, their life is thrown into turmoil. Love’s Labour’s Lost, produced by the Royal Shakespeare Company, is set in the summer of 1914 when the king and his friends take an oath to avoid the company of women for three years. No sooner have they made their pledge than the Princess of France and her ladies-in-waiting arrive, testing their high minded resolve. Only at the end of the play is the merriment curtailed as the lovers agree to submit to a period apart, unaware that the world around them is about to be utterly transformed by the war to end all wars. The film stars Edward Bennett, Michelle Terry, David Horovitch and John Hodgkinson. Wine will be served prior to the performance of both films. Tickets £5.50 adults, £5 concessions, £3 students/children, available on the door on the night or from The Old Gaol or online:

www.thefilmplace.org.uk

5 Halloween

Family Halloween Disco, Lace Hill Sports and Community Centre, 7-10pm tomorrow (Saturday)

Fancy dress optional. Licensed bar, DJ, face painting. Tickets £5 adults, £3 child from 01280 816426 or The Old Gaol.

