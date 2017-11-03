5 things to do in Buckingham and beyond

We take a look at some of the events coming in and around the Buckingham area.

1 Fireworks

Buckingham Bonfire and Fireworks, the Paddock, Bourton Park, from 6pm Saturday November 4

Organised by the town council, this free event includes a torchlight procession, fireworks display and bonfire. BBQ and refreshments. Full details online:

www.buckingham-tc-gov-uk

2 Fireworks

Pattishall Bonfire and Firework Display, Pattishall Hall and Playing Fields, School Road, Astcote NN12 8NN, from 6pm Saturday November 4

A traditional bonfire (guys welcome) and firework display set to music. There will be a cafe selling hot food, sweets and glow sticks. The bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm and fireworks start at 7pm. Adults £3, children (five to 16) £1, under fives free. There is access for the disabled, parking and toilets available. Funds raised from the event go towards providing a Christmas event for the elderly of the parish.

3 Art

Free art workshops with Emma Wilde, Cowper and Newton Museum, Olney, 10am - 5pm tomorrow (Saturday)

These workshops for families (children seven to 12 with accompanying adult) take inspiration from artist Caroline Devine’s new sound installation City of Things at CMK Shopping Centre which explores the voices and sounds of Milton Keynes past and present.

www.cowperandnewtonmuseum.org.uk

4 Film

My Cousin Rachel (12A) 7.30pm tonight (Friday); Hampstead (12A) 7.30pm tomorrow (Saturday), The Film Place, Buckingham

Rachel Weisz stars in the mystery drama My Cousin Rachel, based on the Daphne du Maurier novel. A young Englishman travels to Florence to find his cousin dead. He vows revenge against his cousin’s missing widow, blaming her for the death, but he becomes besotted with her when they meet. A film that keeps the audience guessing. Hampstead is a romantic comedy drama starring Diana Keaton, Brendan Gleeson, James Norton, Jason Watkins and Simon Callow. In this ‘Notting Hill for Grown Ups’ an American widow develops an unlikely alliance with a man living a self sufficient existence in a shack on Hampstead Heath. They unite against unscrupulous property developers. Tickets £5.50 adults, £5 concessions, £3 students/children, available on the door or from The Old Gaol or online:

www.thefilmplace.org.uk

5 Theatre

Season’s Greetings, The Mill Arts Centre, Spiceball Park Road, Banbury, 7.30pm Sunday November 5 through to Wednesday November 8

Alan Ayckbourn’s hilarious comedy focuses on petty, and not so petty, squabbles. Christmas presents are rifled and mechanical toys are set off. Hilarious highlights include a drunken game of snakes and ladders, a chaotically incompetent puppet show and a midnight love scene. One of Ayckbourn’s early works with themes still familiar today. This farcical comedy, presented by Banbury Cross Players, about four days in the life of a dysfunctional family is a great way to start the countdown to the festive season! Christmas jumpers are very welcome in the audience! Tickets £12.50 (concessions available on some nights), call the box office 01295 279002 or book online:

www.themillartscentre.co.uk

