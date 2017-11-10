5 things to do in Buckingham and beyond

Take a look at our guide of events going on in Buckingham

1 Film

Wonder Woman (12A), 7.30pm tonight (Friday) and Love’s Labour’s Won (PG), 7pm tomorow (Saturday), The Film Place, Buckingham

Diana (Wonder Woman) grew up in a secluded island paradise, trained to be an unconquerable warrior dedicated to the arts of combat. By the time she is an adult her battle skills are augmented by supernatural abilities. Convinced that she can stop a massive war, she leaves her home for the first time and discovers her full powers and true destiny. Love’s Labour’s Won is the second of a matching pair of Shakespeare’s comic romance plays directed by Christopher Luscombe. The first, Love’s Labour’s Lost, was shown at The Film Place last month. This one, set in autumn 1918, sees a group of soldiers return from the trenches. The war weary Benedict and Claudio find themselves reacquainted with Hero and Beatrice. As memories of conflict give way to parties and masked balls, Claudio and Hero fall madly in love and Benedict and Beatrice reignite their more volatile courtship. Shakespeare’s comedy romance plays out amidst the brittle high spirits of a post war house party. Wine will be served prior to both of these films. Tickets £5.50 adults, £5 concessions, £3 students/children, available on the door on the night or in advance from The Old Gaol or online:

www.thefilmplace.org.uk

2 Theatre

As You Like It, Oxford Playhouse, Tuesday November 14 to Saturday November 18

Shakespeare’s poetic and irresistibly funny comedy of mistaken identity and love with the most witty and wise cracking heroine of them all is transformed in a bold new production. Set in the modern world of alternative facts and fiercely jealous leaders, the young Rosalind and her friend Celia find themselves pawns in a power struggle. Together they decide to flee the city and its politics for the forest where they discover a countryside wonderland of peace and harmony. Age guideline 12+ Tickets from £10 to £30, discounts available. Box office 01865 305305

www.oxfordplayhouse.com

3 Comedy

Jarlath Regan and Alex Smith, Thame Players Theatre, 7.45pm tonight (Friday)

Organ Freeman is Jarlath’s ninth solo show and by far his biggest to date. Fresh from the Edinburgh Fringe you may know him (pictured right) from television shows including Tonight at the Palladium, Russell Howard’s Good News and Goggle Box. Fellow comedian Alex Smith returns for a third year after two packed out Fringe runs. After spending 28 years being told he isn’t one, Alex has set out to figure out exactly what constitutes a ‘real man’. Tickets £12, available from Spear Travels in Greyhound Walk or call 01844 217228 or online:

www.thameplayers.co.uk

4 Comedy

Andy Parsons, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, 7.45pm tomorrow (Saturday)

Worried about your job, family, the health service, climate change or World War III? Worried about worrying? Have a laugh about it with Andy. Tickets £16. Box office 01604 624811

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

5 Print workshop

Liam Biswell Print Making Workshop, Watson School of Art, Stowe, 10am - 5pm Sunday November 12

Learn a new skill. Tickets £55 include lunch. 01280 825710

www.artsatstowe.co.uk

